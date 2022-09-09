Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Seeking Right Tone, New UK PM Truss Had to Quickly Change Gear for Queen
LONDON (Reuters) - Just a week after Queen Elizabeth asked Liz Truss to form a government, Britain's new prime minister is attending services of reflection across the country with King Charles, determined to strike the right tone in her first days in power. It has been a week like no...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Thousands Track 'Mother of All Queues' for Queen Elizabeth Online
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 10,000 people on Thursday tuned into a YouTube video feed giving live updates about a miles-long queue snaking through central London to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth. The YouTube broadcast tracking the queue to Westminster Hall, where the queen's body will lie in...
US News and World Report
Britons Back New King Charles, So Long as He Keeps Quiet
LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times...
U.K.・
Comments / 0