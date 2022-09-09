Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Accused of Wearing Microphone to Queen's Memorial, Secretly Filming Mourners For Netflix Reality Show
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in London for unrelated reasons. This enabled Harry to quickly make the trip to Scotland when word came down about his grandmother’s rapidly declining health — although insiders Harry did not make it to the Queen’s bedside in time to say goodbye.
Meghan Markle: Video of White Woman Refusing to Shake Duchess' Hand Goes Viral
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led those who knew the monarch best and those who merely admired her from afar to come together and honor her remarkable life and achievements. However, it’s also exposed many of the flaws in the centuries-old institution of the royal family, as Britons...
Prince Harry Praised for Chivalrous Display While Twitter Trashes William
Though it was not part of the original plan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t make the final trip to Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did, however, join Prince William and other royals in Windsor. The royal family is in mourning. A certain segment of the family’s...
Farrah Abraham SLAMMED for Letting Subscribers Pay to DM Sophia
While the notorious Farrah Abraham may “joke” about CPS, a lot of folks on social media aren’t laughing. Yes, Sophia is a young teenager and seems to be her own person despite having Farrah for a mom. But the choices that Farrah continues to make for her...
Kody Brown BLASTS Christine in Stunning Sister Wives Scene: You've Destroyed Our Family!
The Sister Wives Season 17 premiere was titled “It’s Over,” and we all know why. The episode was filmed right around the time Christine Brown decided to leave her unhealthy, very one-sided spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Fans have known this marriage has been over for nearly...
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
Jana Duggar: Is She Breaking Her Parents' Rules Right Under Their Noses?
Jana Duggar still lives at home with her parents. At 32, she’s probably not terribly proud of that fact, but in a way, her latest achievement is all the more impressive because of her living arrangement. No, she didn’t get a job or write an article in which she...
Prince Harry Didn't Make it to the Queen's Bedside Before She Died. And the Media Is Blaming Meghan Markle.
In the five days since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the story has been covered by just about every media outlet on the planet from just about every angle imaginable. Naturally, there’s been much focus on the Queen’s final moments and the profound impact that her death has had upon her family.
Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley Accused of Flaunting Wealth Following Lamborghini, Private Jet Pics
Reality TV veterans can be divided into the categories of the rich, and the fabulously, ridiculously wealthy. The Kim Kardashians of the world belong to the latter group, which is the much, much smaller of the two. And the majority of reality vets remain in Leah Messer’s camp:. We’re...
Jenelle Evans Bashes David Eason: I'm Tired of Supporting His Broke, Lazy Ass!
Three years after she got fired by the network that made her famous, Jenelle Evans is officially back on MTV!. Jenelle will be making a cameo appearance on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as she attends Briana DeJesus’ anti-Kailyn Lowry party. (The level of pettiness...
Angela Deem is Ready to Ditch Michael for a New Man on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 3, an old villain makes a return. Angela is back. She’s suspicious of Michael — and has her eyes on a new man. Bilal is giving Shaeeda the silent treatment after her dispute with Shahidah. When he does speak, it’s to lecture her.
Lizzo Delivers Inspirational Speech Following Unexpected Emmy Win!
The competition was stiff at the Emmys last night — particularly in the category of Best Competition Program. RuPaul’s Drag Race had taken home the night’s top reality prize four years running, and many predicted that the wildly popular series would make it five straight. But Emmy’s...
Kimberly Menzies: If I Don't Marry Usman, I'll Never Love Again!
On Sunday’s Season 7, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly Menzies returned to Africa. Viewers previously watched her travel to Tanzania. Since then, she took a trip to Nigeria. Now, she’s doing it again. This time, Kimberly warned the camera, the stakes are higher...
Christine Brown: Kody Loves Robyn the Best, And Everyone Knows It!
Christine Brown is done pretending. On Sunday night, TLC aired the Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, aptly titling the installment “It’s Over” because the footage took viewers behind the scenes of Christine’s split from her horrible and selfish spiritual husband, Kody. At one point on...
Kate Gosselin to Jon: I Never Stole Sh-t! You Still Owe Me $132k, Bish!
The feud between Jon and Kate Gosselin is turning ugly!. Actually, it’s been ugly for about 15 years, but now, there are large sums of money and very specific allegations involved!. It’s almost a shame that these two are no longer starring in a reality show together — although...
