The Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry Praised for Chivalrous Display While Twitter Trashes William

Though it was not part of the original plan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t make the final trip to Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did, however, join Prince William and other royals in Windsor. The royal family is in mourning. A certain segment of the family’s...
The Hollywood Gossip

Farrah Abraham SLAMMED for Letting Subscribers Pay to DM Sophia

While the notorious Farrah Abraham may “joke” about CPS, a lot of folks on social media aren’t laughing. Yes, Sophia is a young teenager and seems to be her own person despite having Farrah for a mom. But the choices that Farrah continues to make for her...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lizzo Delivers Inspirational Speech Following Unexpected Emmy Win!

The competition was stiff at the Emmys last night — particularly in the category of Best Competition Program. RuPaul’s Drag Race had taken home the night’s top reality prize four years running, and many predicted that the wildly popular series would make it five straight. But Emmy’s...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kimberly Menzies: If I Don't Marry Usman, I'll Never Love Again!

On Sunday’s Season 7, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly Menzies returned to Africa. Viewers previously watched her travel to Tanzania. Since then, she took a trip to Nigeria. Now, she’s doing it again. This time, Kimberly warned the camera, the stakes are higher...
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: Kody Loves Robyn the Best, And Everyone Knows It!

Christine Brown is done pretending. On Sunday night, TLC aired the Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, aptly titling the installment “It’s Over” because the footage took viewers behind the scenes of Christine’s split from her horrible and selfish spiritual husband, Kody. At one point on...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin to Jon: I Never Stole Sh-t! You Still Owe Me $132k, Bish!

The feud between Jon and Kate Gosselin is turning ugly!. Actually, it’s been ugly for about 15 years, but now, there are large sums of money and very specific allegations involved!. It’s almost a shame that these two are no longer starring in a reality show together — although...
