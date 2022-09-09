Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A vacant lot near the Wisconsin State Patrol building in Rib Mountain could soon be the home to a new restaurant. Last month, the town board approved a conditional use permit for a new restaurant on the northeast corner of Robin Lane and Hummingbird Road. The property was previously owned by the town.
WSAW
DNR offers online tools to find public land to hunt this season
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR, the DNR offers an array of online public land mapping tools. Hunters can find new lands to explore, read up on regulations as well as season dates, and begin to plan their next hunting adventure using the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Pleasant mid-week weather before rain & storms arrive at the end of the week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazy sky appearance due to smoke from wildfires in western United States being tracked into the upper air and moving into much of the Great Lakes region Wednesday and Thursday. Smoke will be high enough where surface air quality won’t be affected. The haze will make for beautiful sunsets and sunrises.
WSAW
Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded gas now under $3.50
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Drivers in Wisconsin started the week with much lower gas prices than in previous weeks. As of Monday, the average price for unleaded fuel in the state was $3.46. That’s about a 20-cent decline from a month ago. The price still varies greatly by county -- $3.70 in Florence County to $3.24 in Eau Claire County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Sunny skies on Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather on tap through mid-week following Monday’s wet weather system. Fall like feeling to start the morning Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly warm for the afternoon, making a jump into the mid to upper 70s. Expect plentiful amounts of sunshine through Wednesday. A cold front...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns on Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather is on the way following Monday’s weather system. Tuesday will be a bright and pleasant with plentiful amounts of sunshine. Plan for jump in temperatures as daytime highs Tuesday warm near the mid to upper 70s. Likely remaining dry for hump day. Some clouds will mix with sunshine Wednesday, and highs a tad cooler in the low to mid 70s.
WSAW
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
WSAW
$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. When announcing the agreement, leaders on both sides...
WSAW
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin voters with disabilities are celebrating a win after a federal judge, citing the Voting Rights Act, ruled that they may get assistance returning their ballots. Several voters sued after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on whether they could. While that resolved the...
WSAW
Gov. Evers meets with educators on teacher recruitment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As teacher shortages remain an ongoing issue, Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Mazomanie to hear from educators. Evers joined other state leaders in visiting the Wisconsin Heights School District to hear updates from GROW scholarship winners. The program was designed to identify students in rural districts who want to be teachers one day and mentor them before they graduate.
WSAW
Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently. Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington,...
WSAW
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
Comments / 0