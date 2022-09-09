Read full article on original website
China's Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. Xi’s trip underlines the importance Beijing places on ties with Russia and Central Asia as the ruling Communist Party promotes its strategic ambitions amid tension with Washington, Japan and India. Wearing a blue suit, Xi was met on the airport tarmac by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and an honor guard, all of whom wore masks. Tokayev’s government said the two leaders would discuss energy markets and global economic turmoil. Kazakhstan, a sparsely populated country of 19.4 million people and sprawling grasslands, is a major oil and gas producer. China is a leading customer.
investing.com
Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
investing.com
Many fleeing Russian troops near Kharkiv have exited Ukraine -U.S. official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv and many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, moving over the border back into Russia, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. As it pulls back, the United States has seen anecdotal reports of Russian forces abandoning...
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
investing.com
Ukraine hails snowballing offensive, blames Russia for blackouts
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching...
investing.com
U.S. CPI Surprises to the Upside Again in August, Paving Way for Jumbo Fed Hike
Investing.com -- U.S. inflation turned out stronger than expected yet again in August, paving the way for another big hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve when its policy-makers meet next week. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in August, and was up 8.3% from a year earlier, the...
investing.com
What are Vladimir Putin's options after Russian military setback in Ukraine?
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to publicly comment on a lightning rout of his forces in north-eastern Ukraine, but is under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative. He has few quick fix options, if Western intelligence and open source analysis is accurate, and...
investing.com
Exclusive-Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
WASHINGTON(Reuters) -The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three...
investing.com
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
US sets up fund that could transfer frozen billions to Afghanistan if conditions are met
The Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to put billions of dollars in frozen Afghan money to use to promote economic stability in the country, according to two senior US officials.
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
investing.com
USD Fell On Ukraine’s Success News. How Did Gold React?
Ukraine's military successes in the war with Russia had a negative impact on the dollar. At the same time, gold didn’t benefit as much as it could. Looking at an individual tree (daily session) is exciting. Especially if the tree (profits on a trade) is growing day by day. However, it is looking at what the forest (the broad perspective, general trends) does that makes one’s portfolio grow over time.
investing.com
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78. U.S. emergency oil...
EU calls for money to be clawed back from energy firms, saying profits must go ‘to those who need it most’ – politics live
Liz Truss has stated her opposition to windfall taxes but the European Commission says energy profits must be shared
investing.com
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
investing.com
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
investing.com
EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set precedent
LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.
investing.com
Trump objects to Justice Department's special master nominees -court filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected in a court filing to the two candidates the U.S. Justice Department has put forward to be an independent arbiter, called a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month.
investing.com
Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks
LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) research showed. The fall...
investing.com
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
