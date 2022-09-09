ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. Xi’s trip underlines the importance Beijing places on ties with Russia and Central Asia as the ruling Communist Party promotes its strategic ambitions amid tension with Washington, Japan and India. Wearing a blue suit, Xi was met on the airport tarmac by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and an honor guard, all of whom wore masks. Tokayev’s government said the two leaders would discuss energy markets and global economic turmoil. Kazakhstan, a sparsely populated country of 19.4 million people and sprawling grasslands, is a major oil and gas producer. China is a leading customer.
Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
Many fleeing Russian troops near Kharkiv have exited Ukraine -U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv and many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, moving over the border back into Russia, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. As it pulls back, the United States has seen anecdotal reports of Russian forces abandoning...
Ukraine hails snowballing offensive, blames Russia for blackouts

KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching...
What are Vladimir Putin's options after Russian military setback in Ukraine?

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to publicly comment on a lightning rout of his forces in north-eastern Ukraine, but is under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative. He has few quick fix options, if Western intelligence and open source analysis is accurate, and...
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984

HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates

Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
USD Fell On Ukraine’s Success News. How Did Gold React?

Ukraine's military successes in the war with Russia had a negative impact on the dollar. At the same time, gold didn’t benefit as much as it could. Looking at an individual tree (daily session) is exciting. Especially if the tree (profits on a trade) is growing day by day. However, it is looking at what the forest (the broad perspective, general trends) does that makes one’s portfolio grow over time.
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78. U.S. emergency oil...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate

Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set precedent

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.
Trump objects to Justice Department's special master nominees -court filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected in a court filing to the two candidates the U.S. Justice Department has put forward to be an independent arbiter, called a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month.
Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks

LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) research showed. The fall...
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report

Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
