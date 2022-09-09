President Biden is in Columbus, Here’s How Traffic Will Affect You
According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden is in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing center in Licking County.
And whenever the president visits, traffic headaches do, too.
Here is what you should know:
According to Biden’s public schedule , Air Force One is expected to arrive at John Glenn International Airport about 10:30 a.m., and Biden is scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking site, in a section of Jersey Township that is being annexed into New Albany, about 12:15 p.m.
Assuming Biden makes no stops, a likely route from the airport is Interstate 270 North to the collector lanes for State Route 161, and from there 12 miles east to the Mink Street exit. The Intel site is about 4 miles northeast of State Route 161 off Mink Street.
For the full NBC4 story click here
