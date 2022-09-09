Read full article on original website
indiana105.com
Paw Palooza Pet Festival and Adoption Event in Merrillville
In Merrillville, Region residents are invited to the very first Paw Palooza Pet Festival and Adoption Event this Sunday, September 18. Second Chance 4 Pets Network says their festival will include vendors, food, music, K9 demonstrations, and more. The September 18th event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Region Cat Cafe on West 80th Place in Merrillville. A pet blessing will be held at 2 p.m.
indiana105.com
Ivy Tech Lake County Plans Car Show/Enrollment Event
In East Chicago, car enthusiasts from across the Region can check out all manner of vehicles at the 2nd annual car show/enrollment event on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus on East Columbus Drive. Food will be available during the event. and trophies will be awarded to vehicles earning first, second or third place. In addition, enrollment staff will be on hand to help people register for classes. Ivy Tech’s next two sets of classes begin October 24 and January 17. Tours of the automotive, welding, culinary and industrial technology labs will be available. Anyone wishing to display their car in the show is asked arrive at 9 a.m. for show registration. For more information, contact Javier Rivera, automotive program chair, at 219-392-3600, ext. 3241.
Gary Community School Corporation to Hire School Resource Officers
In light of violent events taking place in schools across America, many districts are taking proactive measures by hiring additional safety personnel such as School Resource Officers (SRO). The Gary Community School Corporation is one such district that is making the investment with a goal of adding a layer of protection for students, staff and visitors who frequent school buildings.
