'Republicans for Whitmer' launches less than two months before Michigan's midterm vote
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of Republicans expressed their support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, joining forces and launching a new collective to help her win re-election. Previous Coverage: Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win. “When you have somebody who has been a state representative, a state senator,...
Michigan receiving a "F" grade regarding child protection rights
SAGINAW, Mich.---A report from Human Rights Watch, an organization that investigates and reports abuse around the world. Ranked Michigan, 42nd out of 50 states, regarding child protection rights. The grades were based on four key issues: child marriage, corporal punishment, child labor and juvenile justice. Emily Yeager is the President...
Dixon reveals $1 billion plan to hire thousands of police officers, curb violent crime
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Standing outside the Grand Rapids Police Department's headquarters Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced her spending plan to put more police officers, firefighters, and paramedics on Michigan's streets. Top of ticket set: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor. Dixon's $1 billion dollar...
Oregon makes major strides in crisis intervention services with federal approval
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Sen. Ron Wyden on Monday announced that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. "This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our...
Final defendant sentenced in interstate cocaine ring
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The eighth and final defendant in a cocaine ring centered in Michigan was sentenced on Monday, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said. Adrian Romero Antunez, 35, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
Oxford School Board President resigns
OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
DNR fishing for feedback on salmon stocking in Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) could increase Chinook salmon stocking by 54% in Lake Michigan. The DNR decreased fish stocking for decades to try and balance the alewife and Chinook salmon populations, but officials said they are seeing indicators that an increase in stocking may be warranted.
East Bay Twp. leaders push back decision on future of former boy scout camp
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The future of a former boy scout camp in Grand Traverse County has been a source of debate for months. On Monday night, East Bay Township leaders met to talk about whether the site can host special events. Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center,...
Michigan DNR launches new app to provide resources for hunters and anglers
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new app just in time for hunting season. In the app, fishermen and hunters can buy their licenses and trail permits. They can also report deer and fish harvests, look up regulations and view hunting area maps.
Northern Michigan agencies warn parents of 'rainbow fentanyl'
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police and the Crawford Partnership for Substance Abuse Prevention are sending a warning out to parents of a new drug trend. In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Agency DEA and law enforcement agencies seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. For...
Grand Traverse Metro honors those lost in 9/11 attacks
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Here in northern Michigan, people gathered over the weekend to pay their respects to those killed during one of the most devasting events in our nation's history. The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority held a service in remembrance of the brave men and...
Mackinac Bridge workers needed: Best view, must love heights
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you enjoy a good view and don't mind working hundreds of feet in the air, the Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring. The open positions include Mackinac Bridge maintenance workers and steeplejack positions. The bridge maintenance positions perform repairs and follow all safety regulations...
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
Threat at Oxford Community Schools under investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools was alerted about a threat to the school on Sunday. The threat was from a Snapchat message and it is not believed to be from Oxford students. The message specifically said, "come bring a gun to Oxford school." Oxford Community School's Superintendent,...
Sunny skies with cooler temperatures
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wednesday will bring a few passing fair weather clouds, but much of the day will be sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s in the eastern Upper Peninsula. Highs in the Lower Peninsula will be in the 60s north of Cadillac and in the 70s south of Cadillac.
Rainfall throughout the day Monday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - Bands of rain expected throughout the day Monday. This won't be a continuous rain, but at times passing showers. Downpours are expected, so pools of water on the roads will be common. Thunder and lightning are possible. Wind will be light most of the time. It'll turn from north to southwest as the storm moves thru from 5 to 15 m.p.h.
