Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Michigan receiving a "F" grade regarding child protection rights

SAGINAW, Mich.---A report from Human Rights Watch, an organization that investigates and reports abuse around the world. Ranked Michigan, 42nd out of 50 states, regarding child protection rights. The grades were based on four key issues: child marriage, corporal punishment, child labor and juvenile justice. Emily Yeager is the President...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Dixon reveals $1 billion plan to hire thousands of police officers, curb violent crime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Standing outside the Grand Rapids Police Department's headquarters Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced her spending plan to put more police officers, firefighters, and paramedics on Michigan's streets. Top of ticket set: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor. Dixon's $1 billion dollar...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Oregon makes major strides in crisis intervention services with federal approval

EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Sen. Ron Wyden on Monday announced that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. "This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our...
OREGON STATE
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
UpNorthLive.com

Final defendant sentenced in interstate cocaine ring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The eighth and final defendant in a cocaine ring centered in Michigan was sentenced on Monday, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said. Adrian Romero Antunez, 35, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
UpNorthLive.com

Oxford School Board President resigns

OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
EDUCATION
UpNorthLive.com

DNR fishing for feedback on salmon stocking in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) could increase Chinook salmon stocking by 54% in Lake Michigan. The DNR decreased fish stocking for decades to try and balance the alewife and Chinook salmon populations, but officials said they are seeing indicators that an increase in stocking may be warranted.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan agencies warn parents of 'rainbow fentanyl'

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police and the Crawford Partnership for Substance Abuse Prevention are sending a warning out to parents of a new drug trend. In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Agency DEA and law enforcement agencies seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. For...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grand Traverse Metro honors those lost in 9/11 attacks

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Here in northern Michigan, people gathered over the weekend to pay their respects to those killed during one of the most devasting events in our nation's history. The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority held a service in remembrance of the brave men and...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Absentee Voting#Early Voting#Election State#Michigan Supreme Court#Constitutional Amendment#State Supreme Court#Election Fraud#Promote The Vote 2022#Republicans#Gop#Democrats
UpNorthLive.com

Mackinac Bridge workers needed: Best view, must love heights

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you enjoy a good view and don't mind working hundreds of feet in the air, the Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring. The open positions include Mackinac Bridge maintenance workers and steeplejack positions. The bridge maintenance positions perform repairs and follow all safety regulations...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Threat at Oxford Community Schools under investigation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools was alerted about a threat to the school on Sunday. The threat was from a Snapchat message and it is not believed to be from Oxford students. The message specifically said, "come bring a gun to Oxford school." Oxford Community School's Superintendent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UpNorthLive.com

Sunny skies with cooler temperatures

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wednesday will bring a few passing fair weather clouds, but much of the day will be sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s in the eastern Upper Peninsula. Highs in the Lower Peninsula will be in the 60s north of Cadillac and in the 70s south of Cadillac.
CADILLAC, MI
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
UpNorthLive.com

Rainfall throughout the day Monday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - Bands of rain expected throughout the day Monday. This won't be a continuous rain, but at times passing showers. Downpours are expected, so pools of water on the roads will be common. Thunder and lightning are possible. Wind will be light most of the time. It'll turn from north to southwest as the storm moves thru from 5 to 15 m.p.h.
ENVIRONMENT

