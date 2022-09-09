ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 16

Mckeon Charles Sr.
5d ago

Yeah he has his ways but damn can the boy drive a car...... The 8 car would be my choice if I were him....👍

Reply
4
Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing

Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Dark horse replacement for Kyle Busch in 2023?

Kyle Busch will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could the team think outside the box in terms of his replacement?. The key focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season, especially following the announcement that Martin Truex Jr. plans to return to Joe Gibbs Racing, has been the situation of teammate Kyle Busch.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Adam Stern
thecomeback.com

Richard Childress Racing reveals shocking Tyler Reddick plan

NASCAR star Kyle Busch officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. The team also announced that Busch would drive the No. 8 car that is currently driven by Tyler Reddick, leaving some questions about Reddick’s future with the team. Back...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 possible landing spots for Tyler Reddick in 2023

With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, where will Tyler Reddick end up?. Kyle Busch is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was revealed this past weekend following several months of speculation. Busch...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’

With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Sports Business Journal#Mars Inc#Stewart Haas Racing#Rcr
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Joe Gibbs’ statement

After months of speculation, it became official on Tuesday that Kyle Busch’s time with Joe Gibbs Racing was coming to an end and the NASCAR driver will move to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Busch revealed that his new contract also allows...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch was dejected after finishing 26th at Kansas and made some eye-opening remarks after the race that hinted of a strained relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains

Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid

Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance

McCarthy went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Saturday. McCarthy tallied hits in four consecutive at-bats and stole second base in a highly productive start from the number three spot in the lineup. McCarthy punctuated the performance with an RBI triple in the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season. McCarthy is now slashing an excellent .305/.365/.484 in 80 games played. The 25-year-old has a an enviable success rate on the basepaths as well, having stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy