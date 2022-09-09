Read full article on original website
Saranna Skelton Moeller
Saranna Skelton Moeller of Refugio passed away September 10th at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1929 to the late Doris Skelton Farrell and Glen Blake Skelton in Houston, Texas. Saranna is survived by her 2 children, Scott Moeller of Refugio...
Wayne Michael Lyssy
Wayne Michael Lyssy, 56, of Falls City, passed away on Sunday September 11, 2022. He was born to Vincent and Joann Lyssy on June 11, 1966 in Floresville, Tx. Wayne was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a life-long parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Choir. Wayne was employed with USDA- Farm Service Agency for over 30 years. He was gifted with many skills, a few included, playing his guitar beautifully for the church choir, and cooking or grilling many delicious meals for his family and friends. Another pastime that Wayne enjoyed was fishing down on the Texas coast. Wayne served as the President of the Falls City School Board and also on the Falls City Volunteer Fire department. He will be dearly missed by all.
Goliad County 4-H holds awards banquet
The Goliad County 4-H awards banquet was held on Aug. 4 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium. Approximately 175 people attended the annual event. Following a meal catered by S&J Catering, Goliad County Extension Agent Brian Yanta and Goliad County 4-H Program Assistant Tracy Berger announced the names of certificate and awards winners.
Roy Lyndon Gates
Roy Lyndon Gates went home September 11, 2022. Roy Lyndon Gates was born in the fall of 1928 on a farm in rural Louisiana. He was educated at Louisiana State University. He served in the Army and worked as a certified public accountant, corporate financial officer, and financial consultant until he retired as a rancher.
