Wayne Michael Lyssy, 56, of Falls City, passed away on Sunday September 11, 2022. He was born to Vincent and Joann Lyssy on June 11, 1966 in Floresville, Tx. Wayne was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a life-long parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Choir. Wayne was employed with USDA- Farm Service Agency for over 30 years. He was gifted with many skills, a few included, playing his guitar beautifully for the church choir, and cooking or grilling many delicious meals for his family and friends. Another pastime that Wayne enjoyed was fishing down on the Texas coast. Wayne served as the President of the Falls City School Board and also on the Falls City Volunteer Fire department. He will be dearly missed by all.

FALLS CITY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO