MOULTONBOROUGH — Sara Deborah Jean (Johnson) Cahoon was born January 14, 1952 in Malvern, Arkansas and passed away on September 8, 2022 at 70 years old. It was Maya Angelou that said “I’ve learned that people will forget what you’ve said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Debbie, Mom, Gram, whatever you called her, she was best known as a friend to many. A familiar, friendly face that took care of her family, her friends and her customers at the many Lakes Region establishments that she gave her time and talent to over the years.

