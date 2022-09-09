Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Barbara R. Kelley, 92
CONCORD — Barbara Ruth (Felker) Kelley, 92, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Concord Hospital in Concord. She was born July 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis K. and Ruth M. (Preston) Felker, and the granddaughter of the first NH Commissioner of Agriculture, Andrew L. Felker and his wife Eva, of Meredith Center Road in Laconia.
laconiadailysun.com
Rebecca J. Shambo, 26
BELMONT — Rebecca Jean Shambo, 26, of Belmont, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Rebecca was born on September 19, 1995, in Laconia, to Rickie Shambo and Naisa (Lapre) Chase.
laconiadailysun.com
Irene E. Farnsworth, 90
MILFORD — Irene E. Farnsworth, 90, of Milford, died on September 14, 2022. She was predeceased by her first husband, Bernard Heath; her second husband, Burton Farnsworth; her daughter, Lynne Kovacs; and her son, Brian Heath.
laconiadailysun.com
Bette A. Dudley, 81
LACONIA — Bette Anne (Cutting, Gard) Dudley (AKA: Bett), 81, of Laconia, passed away on August 10, 2022, at Dartmouth Medical Center. Bette was born on January 23, 1941, to George and Ruth Cutting. She graduated from Laconia High School and went on to the nursing program at Elliot Hospital and graduated with a RN Nursing Degree. She served as a RN Nurse in the Lakes Region area throughout her career. She enjoyed boating, waterskiing, downhill skiing, gardening and playing cards with friends and family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Mary Wason, 75
MEREDITH — On September 11, 2022, Mary (Robinson) Wason, 75, of Golden View Health Care Center and formerly of Freedom, passed away peacefully after battling dementia and heart disease. Mary was born on February 28, 1947, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Mary spent most of her youth in Tilton, and...
laconiadailysun.com
Sara D. Cahoon, 70
MOULTONBOROUGH — Sara Deborah Jean (Johnson) Cahoon was born January 14, 1952 in Malvern, Arkansas and passed away on September 8, 2022 at 70 years old. It was Maya Angelou that said “I’ve learned that people will forget what you’ve said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Debbie, Mom, Gram, whatever you called her, she was best known as a friend to many. A familiar, friendly face that took care of her family, her friends and her customers at the many Lakes Region establishments that she gave her time and talent to over the years.
laconiadailysun.com
Hedda M. Christiani, 81
ALTON — Hedda Marina Christiani, 81, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 23, 2022, at her home in Alton. Hedda was born on September 30, 1940, in New Haven, Connecticut, the second in a family of three daughters. Her mother, Dounia Bunis Christiani (née Eisengardt), was a native of the Ukraine in what was then the Russian Empire; her father, Henning Oldenburg Christiani, was a native of Denmark.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon last Friday.
laconiadailysun.com
Linda McLaren Paddock, 72
FRANKLIN — Linda McLaren Paddock, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, following …
laconiadailysun.com
Body discovered Sunday in Gilford; no foul play suspected
GILFORD — The body of a 26-year-old woman was found near the Hillside Family Medicine building Sunday on Maple Street, Police Chief Kristian Kelley confirmed Tuesday. Landscapers discovered the body at around noon next to a parking lot while doing work in the area, Kelley said. He said nothing suspicious about the death is immediately apparent, and that the body was transferred to the state forensic laboratory for an autopsy and toxicology report, which may take several weeks to complete.
laconiadailysun.com
Maggie Roberts: Laconia teens have great ideas for State School property
This past spring, Laconia High School students undertook a semester-long project-based course called “Communiversity” to learn about the key components of communities through the subjects of science, social studies and art.
laconiadailysun.com
Voters talk research, PACs, and being undeclared in Gilford, Laconia, Belmont
Voters, candidates and campaign volunteers alike weathered the rain on Tuesday at polling places in Gilford, Belmont and Laconia Ward 2. The weather did not appear to dampen turnout for the state's primary election. The Daily Sun asked voters about how they equipped themselves for this primary election, what factors...
laconiadailysun.com
Winni Playhouse features international production on outdoor stage
MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse continues its “through the ages”-themed season with the oldest story in the company’s repertoire, "The Conference of the Birds." In this adaptation of a poem by 12th century Persian mystic Farid ud-Din Attar, all the birds of the world gather to decide who is to be their king and set out on an epic journey.
laconiadailysun.com
Belknap House names Cow Pie Bingo winner
LACONIA — Belknap House, in conjunction with Huckins Farm, has announced Ticket 336 was the winning ticket at the Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser on Sunday, July 24. On that day, two cows provided by Huckins Farm, Shelby and Trillium, were led onto the gridded pasture at Huckins Farm. After just less than one hour, Shelby selected the winning square.
laconiadailysun.com
Citizens for Belknap claims victory on primary day
Citizens for Belknap, a bipartisan political action committee known for its “Reasonable, not Radical” campaign and roadside signs, claimed victory in Tuesday's GOP primary races in Gilford and Belmont, where voters rejected candidates they identified as extremists, Libertarians, Free Staters or their sympathizers. State Rep. Norman Silber, the...
laconiadailysun.com
Alan Hawley: Police harassment of homeless people suggests money buys rights
I'd like to know who's running this town, the mayor and the city council, or the people at the Belknap Mill? Because the cops keep coming up with new laws and new city rules. They come down to the gazebo in the park and I am sick of it.
laconiadailysun.com
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care opens new clinic in Gilford
GILFORD — ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care's newest walk-in clinic in Gilford is now open. The clinic, located at 9 Old Lake Shore Road in the Gilford Airport Plaza, will provide year-round residents and tourists with high-quality, convenient, and affordable urgent care, telemedicine, and occupational health services in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Multicultural Festival returns
The Laconia Multicultural Festival returned Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The festival, put on by the Laconia Human Relations Committee, features food, music, and more from a variety of cultural groups, faith communities, and nonprofits from around the Lakes Region and beyond.
laconiadailysun.com
Main St. and Union Ave. traffic lights suffer electrical issue
LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection.
Comments / 0