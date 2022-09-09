ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

President Biden is in Columbus, Here’s How Traffic Will Affect You

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2F98_0homRn2Q00

According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden is in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing center in Licking County.

And whenever the president visits, traffic headaches do, too.

Here is what you should know:

According to Biden’s public schedule , Air Force One is expected to arrive at John Glenn International Airport about 10:30 a.m., and Biden is scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking site, in a section of Jersey Township that is being annexed into New Albany, about 12:15 p.m.

Assuming Biden makes no stops, a likely route from the airport is Interstate 270 North to the collector lanes for State Route 161, and from there 12 miles east to the Mink Street exit. The Intel site is about 4 miles northeast of State Route 161 off Mink Street.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Elections
County
Licking County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Licking County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
City
New Albany, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Albany, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cynthia Erivo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy