Dallas, TX

CW33

Report: North Texas saw 5th highest rise in inflation in the nation

DALLAS (KDAF) — With gas prices in the U.S. falling, people across the nation are seeing some relief from inflation. However, prices are still higher, affecting millions of people’s wallets in some places more than others. WalletHub has recently commissioned a report looking at which metropolitan areas in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
dmagazine.com

Lunch on a 25-Part Vegetarian Feast in Frisco

For years, a small number of Indian restaurants in the Dallas area have served thali, the wide platters carrying multiple dishes alongside flatbread or rice. The thali makes a delightful lunch: it offers a sampler collection with wide variety, it can cover a number of food groups, it often includes sweets, and it even comes with its own distinctive style of serving dishes.
CW33

Heat to ramp back up over weekend, early next week in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Nice weather is going to continue Wednesday night into Thursday before the heat is going to ramp back up on Friday into the weekend and early next week. Cool temperatures will fall over the Wednesday night sky in North Texas as Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Things To Do in Dallas, TX With Kids (You’ll Have Fun Too!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Dallas is a wonderful suburban city in the great state of Texas and is a wonderful place to raise your kids. Rich with culture and history, Dallas has a variety of incredible experiences that are fun for the entire family.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

