Report: Texas city among top 20 in US with best residential views

DALLAS (KDAF) — You really can’t ever beat a good view whether you’re hiking, on vacation, or sailing the seven seas; but what about having some phenomenal views from your own backyard?

There are spots all over the world and even in the U.S. where you can just simply walk out your front or back door and take in some incredible views. Thankfully, we know exactly where to point you to if you’re looking to move strictly for the views.

Lawn Love found the cities with the best residential views and they say, “Views are priceless — but they can cost you up to 25% more when you live in a home with spectacular sights. If you can afford the premium price, then which cities promise you the most stunning scenic vistas?”

Texas has a city within the top 20 and a couple of others in the top 100!

Austin (20)

Corpus Christi (73)

Lubbock (76)

Midland (92)

El Paso (93)

Let’s take a quick look at the top 10:

Honolulu Reno Seattle Anchorage Rancho Cucamonga Irvine Colorado Springs Fort Lauderdale Bellevue Cape Coral

The report also found that Austin is the No. 4 city with the highest share of homes with park views and that Lubbock (1) and Midland (2) have some of the best air quality in the country. Be sure to click here to take a look at the full findings from this report and just how Lawn Love came up with these rankings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.