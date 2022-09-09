ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

South West Licking Community Water & Sewer District Board Representative Position Available – Closes 10-12-22

The City of Pataskala will accept Letters of Interest and resumes for the following:. South West Licking Community Water & Sewer District Board Representative. This representative must be a resident of “Old Lima Township”. The Board meets the 2nd and last Tuesday of each month at 3:00 PM and other times as may be required.
PATASKALA, OH

