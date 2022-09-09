Read full article on original website
recipesgram.com
Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake
This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
thecountrycook.net
Cake Mix Blondies (with Maple Butter Sauce)
These white chocolate Cake Mix Blondies with Maple Butter Sauce are a shortcut version of a favorite dessert at Applebee's. I am always looking for ways to make my favorite desserts a little faster. I have a 'from-scratch' recipe for this that I really enjoy. But I don't make it that often because it takes more time and energy than I sometimes have. So this quicker recipe is my solution and yes, it starts off with a boxed cake mix.
thesouthernladycooks.com
IMPOSSIBLE APPLE PIE
This Impossible Apple Pie is so easy to make and absolutely delicious. I must admit I was a little skeptical when I put it all together but it turned out fantastic and we all loved it. Impossible pies are so easy since you don’t need a pie crust, they make their own and this one is definitely one to add to your recipe list.
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
thecountrycook.net
Southern Caramel Cake
This Southern Caramel Cake is a true classic for a reason. A homemade soft and moist vanilla cake with a delicious caramel frosting!. When you grow up in the south, you are probably very familiar with caramel cake. The cake is moist and fluffy with a light vanilla taste and the caramel frosting is thick, smooth and absolutely flavorful! If you have never tried a Caramel Cake before, now is the time. This is one recipe that gets asked to be brought to all the gatherings. If you are a classic cake lover like me, you absolutely must make this Southern Caramel Cake recipe.
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Apple Pie Spice
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This apple pie spice is made for fall! It uses only four ingredients, is simple to make, and you can put it on just about anything to give it that delicious fall flavor.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Apple Cinnamon Rolls
The apple cinnamon rolls with brown butter cream cheese frosting are the ultimate fall treat! We’re also sharing how to prepare them the night before and bake in the morning. Easy Apple Cinnamon Rolls. We can’t get enough of these deliciously fall-y apple cinnamon rolls! They’re ooey gooey and...
