Gloucester County, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Roadwork to cause road closure in Gloucester and Winslow townships

South Jersey Gas, will be continuing their gas main renewal in Gloucester Township and Winslow Township from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 3. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads in Gloucester Township from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 28. This will be a 24/7 closure. From Monday Sept. 19 through Monday Oct. 3, there will be a two lane shift on New Brooklyn-Erial Drive between Berlin Cross Keys Road and Duchess Drive in Winslow Township.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
