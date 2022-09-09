Read full article on original website
Horse Killed, 14-year-old Rider Hurt in Gloucester County, NJ, Hit-and-run Crash
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, say a 14-year-old girl was injured and a horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening. The accident happened just before 8 PM on Monroeville Road, according to the Franklin Township Police Department. Police say the girl, who is from Sicklerville, and a...
thesunpapers.com
Roadwork to cause road closure in Gloucester and Winslow townships
South Jersey Gas, will be continuing their gas main renewal in Gloucester Township and Winslow Township from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 3. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads in Gloucester Township from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 28. This will be a 24/7 closure. From Monday Sept. 19 through Monday Oct. 3, there will be a two lane shift on New Brooklyn-Erial Drive between Berlin Cross Keys Road and Duchess Drive in Winslow Township.
Horse Dead, Teen Girl Hurt In South Jersey Hit-Run Crash: Police
A horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township, police said. A girl from Sicklerville was riding along the westbound shoulder when they were...
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
NJ county official silent after 2 dogs die in his care (Opinion)
Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer joined me on the show to discuss a bizarre and tragic story of the deaths of a K9 and a personal pet. According to officials, the two dogs were left in the back of Gloucester County Fire Marshall Shawn Layton's car on a hot day. Layton has not been charged with a crime.
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
South Jersey Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver: Police
An unidentified man was struck and killed by a motorist in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to Route 70 and East Gate Drive for an injured person lying in the roadway. Police found a man deceased from injuries sustained from...
South Jersey Woman Indicted For Striking, Killing Man Loading Van: Prosecutor
Bao “Joanna” Huynh, 34, of Brigantine was indicted for vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash. She allegedly struck and killed a Lindenwold man on June 26, 2021, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. At 12:17 p.m. that day, Hector Salgado, 54, was killed...
EHT police investigating death of Ventnor man
Egg Harbor Township police are investigating the death of a Ventnor man found dead in car in a hotel parking lot. Charles Vitolo, 32, was found in the lot at the Ramada West Atlantic City at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, his body partially decomposed. There was no indication of foul...
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Indicted For Crash That Killed Lindenwold Man
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Brigantine has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash last summer. According to authorities, 34-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh struck and killed 54-year-old Hector Salgado as he was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. on June 26, 2021. [A]...
Popular Egg Harbor Township Christmas Lights House Gets Sold
If you need a little Christmas you may have to look somewhere else this year. A house that's always filled with Christmas lights and decorations in Egg Harbor Township has been sold. For years the owners of the house on Ridge Avenue - near High School Drive and Oakland Avenues)...
WINNERS: Pair Of NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K
There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, Sept. 13, Mega Millions lottery. The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Gloucester County: Mullica Hill Supermarkets, 143 Bridgeton Pike,...
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death
Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Dies after Jumping From 14th floor of Trent Center East Building
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating after a man jumped from the 14th floor of the Trent Center East building located at 511 Greenwood Ave. Police received multiple phone calls just after 6:30 pm Monday. Trenton Emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Residents at the building were left in shock, one resident said as residents watched police look around the front of the building.
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
