WBAP Morning News: Tarrant County Seizes A Truckfull Of Pure Fentanyl.
Tarrant County just seized the largest amount of pure, uncut Fentanyl in its history. Sheriff Bill Waybourn discusses the importance of this bust with Ernie and Monty.
DFW Residents Invited to Sign Condolence Book for the Late Queen Elizabeth II at Dallas City Hall
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Residents across the Metroplex will be able to sign a condolence book for the late Queen Elizabeth II at Dallas City Hall on Friday, September 16. The book was provided by His Majesty’s Consul General in Houston Richard Hyde. The Queen died last...
Rick Roberts: More Reduction In Violent Crime In Dallas
Dallas is already bucking the national trend of a spike in violent crime since 2020: per the Dallas Morning News, Dallas has an 11.5% reduction in street-level violent crime from May ’21 to May ’22, meaning murders, robberies, and assaults. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia’s short-term and medium-term plans have worked. Is it time to move to Phase 3, focusing on deterring crime before it happens? Chief Garcia is here to tell you how he plans to keep reducing crime in Dallas on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Interactive Fountain Opens at Klyde Warren Park
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Klyde Warren Park, on Wednesday, announced the opening of the Nancy Best Fountain, a new water feature that is free and open to the public. The Fountain, which is located between Olive and Pearl streets, was funded by a gift from longtime Klyde Warren Park board member Nancy Best and her husband, Randy. It will welcome guests each day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
