Denton County, TX

Rick Roberts: More Reduction In Violent Crime In Dallas

Dallas is already bucking the national trend of a spike in violent crime since 2020: per the Dallas Morning News, Dallas has an 11.5% reduction in street-level violent crime from May ’21 to May ’22, meaning murders, robberies, and assaults. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia’s short-term and medium-term plans have worked. Is it time to move to Phase 3, focusing on deterring crime before it happens? Chief Garcia is here to tell you how he plans to keep reducing crime in Dallas on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
Interactive Fountain Opens at Klyde Warren Park

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Klyde Warren Park, on Wednesday, announced the opening of the Nancy Best Fountain, a new water feature that is free and open to the public. The Fountain, which is located between Olive and Pearl streets, was funded by a gift from longtime Klyde Warren Park board member Nancy Best and her husband, Randy. It will welcome guests each day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
DALLAS, TX

