Dallas is already bucking the national trend of a spike in violent crime since 2020: per the Dallas Morning News, Dallas has an 11.5% reduction in street-level violent crime from May ’21 to May ’22, meaning murders, robberies, and assaults. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia’s short-term and medium-term plans have worked. Is it time to move to Phase 3, focusing on deterring crime before it happens? Chief Garcia is here to tell you how he plans to keep reducing crime in Dallas on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO