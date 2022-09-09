Goal Oriented Season 2 premiere: Sooners set for Kent State after Brent Venables' 1st game as head coach against UTEP

Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables expects Wanya Morris back vs Nebraska; Casey Thompson faces Sooners again
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables announced senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris will return from an off-field issue for the Sooners’ game against Nebraska on Saturday. Venables also noted he’s hopeful junior safety Key Lawrence, who missed OU’s game against Kent State with a hamstring injury last Saturday, can return, along with banged up redshirt senior offensive lineman Robert Congel and freshman receiver Nic Anderson.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Ted Roof's 2012 game plan saved by Nebraska fan; Sooners' offensive line wants to run the ball 'at will'
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof watched OU-Nebraska games as a child, but the veteran coach has only stood on the sidelines in Lincoln once in his career. While serving as defensive coordinator at Penn State in 2012, he remembers a classy fan atmosphere at Memorial Stadium. Roof recalls losing his play call sheet in the Nebraska wind and being flabbergasted that a Husker fan brought it back to him.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Abilene Christian 3-0 on road
Oklahoma (8-2) swept Abilene Christian (3-6) 3-0 in a Tuesday road matchup. OU sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners in kills with 14 and points with 18. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the Sooners with 39 assists. The first set was close between the Sooners and the Wildcats,...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents to consider Norman, Tulsa graduate college merger, naming of Center of Russian Studies
OU’s Board of Regents will hold its September meeting on Thursday, with agenda items including a proposal to merge the graduate colleges for Norman and Tulsa campuses into one, a proposal to rank management firms for construction management on Jacobson Hall and a request to name the Center of Russian Studies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775
The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
Comments / 0