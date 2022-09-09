Goal Oriented Season 2 premiere: Sooners set for Kent State after Brent Venables' 1st game as head coach against UTEP

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof watched OU-Nebraska games as a child, but the veteran coach has only stood on the sidelines in Lincoln once in his career. While serving as defensive coordinator at Penn State in 2012, he remembers a classy fan atmosphere at Memorial Stadium. Roof recalls losing his play call sheet in the Nebraska wind and being flabbergasted that a Husker fan brought it back to him.

