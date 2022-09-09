ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Drew's World! Meet Drew Barrymore's Family Including Daughters and Former Flames

By Katherine Schaffstall
 5 days ago
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Drew’s world. Drew Barrymore was first introduced to audiences as a child star. She has come a long way over the years and has continued a career as a successful actress and talk show host. However, she is also a proud mom of two daughters. Keep reading to meet Drew’s family members.

Who Are Drew Barrymore’s Parents?

Drew is the daughter of American actor John Drew Barrymore and aspiring actress Jaid Barrymore.

The 50 First Dates actress has three older half-siblings through her father, including actor John Blyth Barrymore. Drew’s parents divorced in 1984 when she was just 9 years old.

Her father, who passed away in November 2004, came from a family of actors. Drew and her father followed in the footsteps of her paternal great-grandparents, Maurice and Georgie Drew Barrymore, Maurice and Mae Costello, and her paternal grandparents, John Barrymore and Dolores Costello.

Who Are Drew Barrymore’s Daughters?

The Drew Barrymore Show host is the mother to two daughters. She welcomed her eldest daughter, Olive, in 2012 with now ex-husband Will Kopelman. The pair then welcomed their second daughter, Frankie, in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCaRH_0homOJ4l00
Shutterstock

Drew has been open about how her own unconventional childhood influences how she raises her daughters.

“I’m an overachiever parent, and not because I think I’m going to repeat the patterns of my parents,” she explained in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2016. “That’s not my fear — I’ve already broken that pattern in my life. But having grown up in the opposite way, I’m raising my children with all consistency, all protection. This is my chance to get it right.”

“I’d never let them become child actors,” she added at the time.

Who Are Drew Barrymore’s Exes?

Drew has had several high-profile relationships over the years. She was engaged to Leland Hayward’s grandson, Leland III, for several months in 1991. Following her split from Leland, the Scream actress was engaged to actor Jamie Walters from 1992 until 1993.

Her first marriage was to Los Angeles bar owner Jeremy Thomas, who she tied the knot with on March 20, 1994. The marriage didn’t last long and she filed for divorce just two months later.

She later became engaged to actor Tom Green in 2000 and they got married in 2001. Similar to her first marriage, they quickly realized it wasn’t meant to be and Tom filed for divorce in December 2001.

Her next high-profile romance was with The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti, whom she dated from 2002 until 2007.

After a brief romance with Justin Long, Drew began dating Will – the son of former Chanel COO Arie L. Kopelman – in 2011. They became engaged in January 2012 and tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Montecito, California in June of that year.

In April 2015, the former couple released a statement announcing their separation. Drew officially filed for divorce in July of the year, and it was finalized on August 3, 2016.

Is Drew Barrymore Currently Dating Anyone?

Drew doesn’t appear to be in a relationship at the moment, though she has been going on dates.

During a September 8 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Never Been Kissed star said she had gone on “some dates here and there” and even revealed that she had been “ghosted.”

“I got so ghosted that I just literally … by this man who you just wouldn’t think that they would behave like that,” she told the outlet. After noting that he’s not famous, she added, “He’s a professional, and 52 years old, and has a job. You just think, ‘Oh, this is a responsible human being. Why would you behave like that?

