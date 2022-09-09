Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Commuters dodge headaches as freight-rail strike averted
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Then a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New fishing regulations help clear up confusion on the water
NEW BERN, N.C. — Fishing is a huge part of the culture in North Carolina, but fishing regulations are always changing both inland and on the coast. Law enforcement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that protecting fish is a priority, and the agency has adopted the N.C. Division of Fisheries' rules in an effort to bring consistency for anglers.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's life expectancy plunges amid COVID-19 pandemic
Life expectancy declined nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York state, hit hard and early by the spread of the virus, saw the steepest drop in the average expected life span by three years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates and lawmakers are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Festa Italiana to celebrate Italian heritage downtown this weekend
Downtown Syracuse will be filled with food, music, and fun to celebrate Italian heritage in Central New York this weekend. Festa Italiana will take place Friday through Sunday in Columbus Circle downtown. Of course you can find 20 vendors offering up mouth watering food options like the meatballs, pizze fritte,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September
As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Legislation on the table to increase New York state sales tax exemption
With school back in session and fall right around the corner, Kaity Felton of Jamestown is once again taking her two daughters, Joise and June, back to the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood to do a little more shopping. The Feltons also have a toddler son, so with the state of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State education officials plan graduation review
State education officials in New York are forming a 64-member commission to review graduation requirements and make recommendations for how to better serve students from diverse backgrounds. The commission, to be co-chaired by Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Josephine Finn and Regent Judith Chin, is expected to release a report...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change
More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NYSRPA moves forward with challenge to new concealed carry laws and New York's life expectancy drops
The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association is preparing to argue its challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in court. Also, the state Board of Regents voted to advance new regulations providing greater oversight over what's being taught in nonpublic schools.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Medical marijuana expansion becomes campaign issue
KILLEEN, Texas — Retired Army Maj. David Bass served in the U.S. Army for 25 years from 1985 to 2006. He’s a veteran of operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. “When I returned to Fort Hood, I had these symptoms that I didn’t understand,” Bass said. “I was diagnosed by Army doctors with post-traumatic stress disorder, which was a condition that I had never thought I would be diagnosed with. And so the doctors prescribed psychotropic medications for PTSD. And I was also prescribed opioids for chronic pain from some injuries I had on active duty. After I retired, I was being treated by the veterans administration in Temple. And after a few years, I got tired of those pills. I didn’t like the side effects. So I did some research for alternatives to the pills, and that’s when I discovered medical cannabis.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT/Texas Politics Project poll narrows Gov. Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke to 5 points
TEXAS — As Election Day draws nearer, a new poll suggests that Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke may be gaining on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. A poll released Wednesday by the UT/Texas Politics Project has Abbott leading O’Rourke 45% to 40%. The poll additionally found...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NYSRPA preparing to argue concealed carry lawsuit in court
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association filed a challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in federal court at the end of last month — a day before the rules went into effect. Executive Director Tom King said the suit challenges almost all...
LAW・
