SLO local says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘There was nothing alive behind his eyes’

LINDA - One of the women found last week in Linda has been identified. Investigators say 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel, may have been staying at a transient camp near Cattail Court, where her body was found on Friday. An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning found her body showed no signs of trauma. The identity of the other woman, who was found the day before along Linda Avenue, has not yet been released. An autopsy showed the 33-year-old had been dead for several days and had several broken bones.A cause of death for both victims will be determined following toxicology reports but the Yuba County Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence connecting the two deaths.The discoveries have people in Linda concerned for their own safety.

LINDA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO