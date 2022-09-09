SLO local says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘There was nothing alive behind his eyes’

Read full article on original website
Related
Witness who said Paul Flores admitted he killed Kristin Smart back in court
SALINAS -- The eighth week of testimony began Monday as jurors heard from a witness who said Paul Flores admitted to killing Stockton teen and Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart in 1996. The witness, Jennifer Hudson, took the witness stand at the end of last week and shared an experience that, she said, has haunted her for more than two decades. Hudson said when she was 17 she attended a social gathering with Flores, after Smart disappeared. On radio commercial breaks there were public service announcements about Smart's disappearance that, Hudson said, led to Flores admitting he killed Smart. She recalled the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Should Sherri Papini Be Punished?
Barring any eleventh-hour legal shenanigans, kidnap hoaxer Sherri Papini will be sentenced for mail fraud and lying to the FBI in U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Mon., Sept. 19. Thus, one of the saddest, most sordid affairs in recent Shasta County history will come to an end. Or will...
Roseville man believed to have assaulted women in Placer and Sacramento counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man is suspected of conducting a series of violent attacks against women in Roseville and possibly Sacramento County, according to the Roseville Police Department. Richard King, 33 was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Boulevard following a search of a residence by...
Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 women found dead less than 2 miles away from each other in Linda
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two women were found dead, less than two miles apart in Yuba County last week. The cause of death is still a mystery, which is keeping locals on edge. "I wouldn't be walking around here at night. I don't care who you are. It's just not safe," Christina Samlouk, who is a resident of Linda for about six years.
actionnewsnow.com
Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
capradio.org
Sacramento Record Homeless Deaths | Investigation into Legal Cannabis Market | Cleaning Up Lake Tahoe
A new report shows a record number of homeless people died in Sacramento County in 2021. An investigative reporter reveals the failures of California’s legal cannabis market since marijuana became legal in the state in 2016. A volunteer group shares how much trash they’re moving from Lake Tahoe and surrounding lakes to help restore their natural beauty.
Family mourns man killed in shooting at Natomas sports bar: "He just wanted to dance"
SACRAMENTO -- Nikki Isaac is struggling to understand why her son was killed."He wasn't a gangbanger, he was no nothing," she says of her son Nicholas. "He just wanted to dance. Dance the night away and he just bumped into somebody."A son that was a year sober, celebrating what he overcame with family and friends on a Monday night. "[He] was genuine," Isaac explains. "We just came out here to [the bar] last night to celebrate his accomplishments. He was celebrating getting a brand new place. Getting a brand new job."But a Monday night turned tragic after a shooting within the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
Sacramento police investigate man found dead at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the death of a man at the Executive Inn. Officials say they responded to a call about a body found at the 200 block of Bannon St. just after 11 a.m. Fire and medical arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead with at least one gunshot wound.
actionnewsnow.com
2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oops: California cops easily find hit-and-run suspect after crash leaves impressive clue
A recent hit-and-run crash in Northern California left quite an impression. After allegedly rear-ending his Ford F-250 pickup truck on Sept. 6 into a BMW sedan stopped at a red light on Roseville Parkway, the Ford driver fled the scene at a high speed, Roseville police said. The suspect wasn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crimevoice.com
El Dorado County man sentenced to 30 years to life for child molestation
“On August 5, 2022, the Honorable Mark Ralphs sentenced Jim Westensee to 30 years to life after he pled guilty to molesting two minors. Westensee, 64, had been a dear family friend and grandfather figure to the minors’ entire family. During the sentencing hearing, very impactful statements read by...
1 of 2 women whose bodies found in Linda identified
LINDA - One of the women found last week in Linda has been identified. Investigators say 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel, may have been staying at a transient camp near Cattail Court, where her body was found on Friday. An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning found her body showed no signs of trauma. The identity of the other woman, who was found the day before along Linda Avenue, has not yet been released. An autopsy showed the 33-year-old had been dead for several days and had several broken bones.A cause of death for both victims will be determined following toxicology reports but the Yuba County Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence connecting the two deaths.The discoveries have people in Linda concerned for their own safety.
KCRA.com
Prosecutors asking that Sherri Papini get 8 months in prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prosecutors say the Shasta County woman who pled guilty to faking her own kidnapping should serve eight months in prison. In a sentencing memorandum filed with the Sacramento Federal Court, prosecutors say that eight months, though on the low end of sentencing guidelines, is consistent with the plea agreement that Papini accepted. They add that "A lesser sentence, such as the one.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cellphones, meth, tobacco smuggled into Northern California prison leads to guilty plea
A former Citrus Heights legal assistant accused of smuggling drugs and contraband into Folsom State Prison on behalf of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering conspiracy and drug charges in federal court in Sacramento. Kirsten Demar, 46, entered the pleas in a case in which prosecutors...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Winds pose risk in Mosquito Fire, Newsom urges ‘no’ on Prop 30, Sacramento sports bar shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff’s deputies busy in evacuation zones
Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
Comments / 1