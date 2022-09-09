Read full article on original website
First woman police officer hired in Erwin
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Erwin Police Department has marked a milestone. The first women officer has been hired by the department since it was established in 1891. Tammy Ray has a long history, beginning her career in Madison County, NC. After moving here, she has held several positions...
Campers arrive at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Campers started arriving for the Bristol Motor Speedway Bass Pro Shops Night Race Monday. Larry and Barbara Dull are a married couple who have been coming to the night race for 31 years. They come all the way from Spring Arbor, Michigan. “We come for the racing excitement,” Larry Dull said. […]
Sunday at Bristol Rhythm ’22 dominated by roots legends, strong indie undercard
Featuring a “Final Word” and photo from D-B EXCEL student reporter Ben Berry. Another successful Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion has come and gone. The 21st installment of the beloved annual roots festival did not disappoint. A strong batch of unique up-and-comers like Vaden Landers and Miko Marks won over many new fans and warmed the crowd up for hot sets from established indie roots acts like The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, one of the biggest dark horse draws of the weekend.
Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
WATE
A Whole Llotta Llama Llove at The Wandering Llama
Deep in the heart of Greeneville, TN, in Greene County you can live amongst the llamas for a night or two. The Wandering Llama is a llama sanctuary that gets you up close and personal to eighteen glorious and fluffy llamas that will love on you and give you all the cuddles you could ask for. Sandy Sgrillo is the owner and operator at The Wandering Llama and she offers not only the ability to pet llamas but llama trail walks and a sleepover in her very special treehouse nestled right in the middle of the llama sanctuary. Guests can spend every waking moment of each day playing, feeding, and just all around loving each llama that Sandy cares for.
TN shelter raises funds to operate on kitten injured by cow
The Washington County, TN Animal Shelter reached out to the public Monday night in need of donations to operate on George, who also continues to suffer from a large hernia following the incident.
Kingsport Times-News
Rhythm & Roots makes a splash on second day
BRISTOL — Gene Kelly sang in the rain. Danced in it, too. But he was in love. The musicians who performed Saturday on outdoor stages sang in the rain as well. Some even danced. Love? Well, who knows?
Glade Spring FD hosts 9/11 remembrance event
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A local fire department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday. According to the fire department, the “short but important” service host deputy Secretary Nancy Williams and invocation by deputy President Matthew Lloyd. The Virginia Army National Guard lead the pledge of allegiance and members also took time to share memories […]
Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial stair climb
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – People braved the rain today to honor people who lost their lives on 9/11. Bristol Motor Speedway’s eighth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday morning. Around 650 people registered, which organizer Andrew Catron said is the biggest number yet. Many groups were a part of the climb from local […]
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol, Virginia
No one was injured in the explosion but the home is a total loss.
Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
Rubbin’ is gamblin’? Race week, casino both expected to boost booming Bristol tourism industry
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Race week in Bristol is synonymous with a boost in local spending as race fans from across the country set up their campsites around Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). This year, the added element of Bristol’s new casino means the region’s tourism industry is expected to hit new heights. In Tennessee alone, […]
Rhythm and Roots Day Two
Despite rain, the second day of Rhythm & Roots saw a large crowd jam the streets as they walked around, checking out the acts on each of the 17 stages in Downtown Bristol. The festival wraps up on Sunday starting around noon and finishes with Rosanne Cash.
LIST: Bristol Motor Speedway race week events
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Race week has arrived, and there are plenty of events planned as NASCAR comes to town. Four different series will take to the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway in the coming days, including the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series. One thing is for […]
Faith Baked Cakes makes cinnamon rolls with Daytime
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Church Hill bakery Faith Baked Cakes joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share the secret to baking some delicious cinnamon rolls using sweet Hawaiin rolls, cream cheese, brown sugar and more. Watch both videos to learn how you can make your own with the help of...
Playoff battles add to BMS race week intrigue
BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway’s position in the NASCAR playoffs has ramped up action more than ever at the “Last Great Colosseum.”. Last year, there were classic finishes in all three of NASCAR’s national series — Cup, Xfinity and Truck — on the high-banked short track. Highlights from those races have been replayed to promote Bristol events and the sport in general.
Johnson County death investigation
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A death investigation is now underway in Johnson County, according to police. They say 911 dispatchers received a call on Monday of a a deceased 34-year-old woman discovered in a residence located in the Doe Valley community. The identity of the deceased is being...
Annual yard sale brings community together for bargains
The Tree Streets yard sale event took place on Saturday, Sept. 10, as shoppers braved the wind and rain to find some unique antiques and affordable sales. The event has taken place annually for the past thirty two years on the Saturday after Labor Day and is hosted by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO). Located in Johnson City, the organization is run by a group of citizens who are dedicated to improving the local area and organizing events for the entire community to enjoy.
