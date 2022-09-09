(Des Moines, IA) -- A teenage girl from Des Moines has been sentenced to five years of probation and deferred judgment for killing a 37-year-old man who allegedly raped her multiple times. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she fatally stabbed Zachary Brooks after she says he assaulted her again. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury. Because Lewis was convicted of a felony, she was also ordered to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to Brooks’ family. Her attorney protested forcing her to pay the family of her alleged rapist, but Judge David Porter said state law makes no exceptions.

23 HOURS AGO