Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A teenage girl from Des Moines has been sentenced to five years of probation and deferred judgment for killing a 37-year-old man who allegedly raped her multiple times. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she fatally stabbed Zachary Brooks after she says he assaulted her again. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury. Because Lewis was convicted of a felony, she was also ordered to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to Brooks’ family. Her attorney protested forcing her to pay the family of her alleged rapist, but Judge David Porter said state law makes no exceptions.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, September 12th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The State of Missouri is expected to roll out its prescription drug monitoring program next year. Lawmakers passed the bill requiring a statewide database to help doctors look for cases of suspected drug misuse. The program’s executive director, Dean Linneman, says pharmacists will be required to post drug information within 24 hours of a purchase. They could face a fine of up to a thousand dollars if they fail to do so. Linneman says Missouri is the last state in the nation to launch a prescription drug monitoring program like this one.
Former KMAlanders Schimmer, McCreedy honored with weekly ICCAC awards
(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Hanna Schimmer and Taylor McCreedy were honored with weekly awards from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference recently. Schimmer -- a freshman at Iowa Western -- was named the ICCAC Women's Soccer Player of the Week while McCreedy -- a sophomore at Iowa Central -- was tabbed as the ICCAC Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week.
AHSTW riding stingy defense into undefeated showdown with Mount Ayr
(Avoca) – The AHSTW football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 as they head into a showdown with Mount Ayr this week. The KMA State Class A No. 10 Vikings picked up wins over IKM-Manning and Earlham to start the year before grinding out a 28-0 win at Southwest Valley last week.
Former SBL star Foley named DII National Player of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton standout Kenzie Foley has been named the AVCA DII National Player of the Week. Foley hit .644 for St. Cloud State during the week, as they swept both Mary and Minot State, while averaging 5.92 points and 5.50 kills per set. View the complete release...
