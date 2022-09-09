ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Mills, MD

Daily Voice

Accused Killer Arrested During Traffic Stop For 2021 Murder

A 46-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after killing a man in Baltimore last winter, authorities say. Michael Harvey, 46, was arrested in connection to the murder of Aaron Adams, 29, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021 in the 600 block of Laurens Street just before 1 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Elkton, MD
Delaware State
Elk Mills, MD
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
Cecil County, MD
Cecil County, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at  410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Scott Adams
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports

Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN NEW CASTLE CROSSING

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN NEW CASTLE CROSSING. (New Castle, De 19720) On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Carvel Avenue – New Castle Crossing in reference to a shooting. Officers located...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cecil County Sheriff
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision

A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...

