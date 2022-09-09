Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
Accused Killer Arrested During Traffic Stop For 2021 Murder
A 46-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after killing a man in Baltimore last winter, authorities say. Michael Harvey, 46, was arrested in connection to the murder of Aaron Adams, 29, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021 in the 600 block of Laurens Street just before 1 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
Officials: 2 adults, 3 children found shot to death at a house in Maryland
ELKTON, Md. — Two adults and three children were found shot to death at a house in Maryland on Friday, according to officials. According to a news release from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 to report that three children and a woman were shot and killed. Deputies responded to a house in Elk Mills, Maryland, around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
5 people, including 3 children, found shot to death inside Maryland home
Sheriff's deputies found five people, including three children, fatally wounded inside a Maryland home on Friday after a man called 911 to report four gunshot victims, officials said. While authorities did not immediately reveal if the killer was among the dead, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said “there is not...
‘It’s a Horrific Day’: Apparent Quadruple Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Homeschooled Children and 2 Adults Dead in Maryland
Officials in Cecil County, Maryland, are searching for answers after three children and two adults were found shot to death in what appears to be a quadruple murder-suicide carried out inside a family home. “Obviously, this is a tragic and terrible day for our county and our community,” Cecil County...
Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports
Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN NEW CASTLE CROSSING
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN NEW CASTLE CROSSING. (New Castle, De 19720) On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Carvel Avenue – New Castle Crossing in reference to a shooting. Officers located...
Maryland Gang Member Who Goes By 'Crazy' Sentenced For Assaulting Fellow 'Crip' Behind Bars
A “Crips” gang member in Maryland who has a fitting nickname will spend more than a decade in prison after engaging in gang activity and assaulting a man who allegedly disrespected his crew while behind bars, federal officials announced. Baltimore resident Ridgley “Crazy” Shipley, 32, was sentenced to...
fox5dc.com
Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer. Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting outside Shell gas station
BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting outside a Shell Gas Station in Bowie, Maryland. Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.
Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision
A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV...
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
