Wbaltv.com
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
foxbaltimore.com
Harford County man arrested in connection with Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they arrested a man from Abingdon in connection with a homicide in Baltimore last week. Police arrested 33-year-old Gordon Staron on September 8. According to online court records, he faces first and second degree murder charges, as well as first and second degree assault charges.
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
Assault on White Marsh security guard leads to chase, police shooting
A suspect is accused of assaulting a Baltimore County officer who was working as a security guard in the White Marsh Mall/Avenue at White Marsh area Saturday night, then ramming police units
Wbaltv.com
Teenager suffers graze wound to head after shooting in east Baltimore
A teenager suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said Monday. City police said officers were called around 8:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Potomac Street, where a 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.
Officials: 2 adults, 3 children found shot to death at a house in Maryland
ELKTON, Md. — Two adults and three children were found shot to death at a house in Maryland on Friday, according to officials. According to a news release from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 to report that three children and a woman were shot and killed. Deputies responded to a house in Elk Mills, Maryland, around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
foxbaltimore.com
Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
‘It’s a Horrific Day’: Apparent Quadruple Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Homeschooled Children and 2 Adults Dead in Maryland
Officials in Cecil County, Maryland, are searching for answers after three children and two adults were found shot to death in what appears to be a quadruple murder-suicide carried out inside a family home. “Obviously, this is a tragic and terrible day for our county and our community,” Cecil County...
WBAL Radio
Woman found shot in the head in Southwest Baltimore
Around 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 11, Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person seated inside a vehicle slumped over. Officers located an unidentified female victim suffering from trauma to the left side of the head. The victim was pronounced deceased...
5 People Found Shot Dead Inside Maryland Home
Police arrived at a Maryland house Friday morning to find five people inside, all dead from gunshot wounds. “We do have multiple deaths,” Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Micheal Holmes said, adding that there is no current threat to the public. Holmes said deputies got a call at about 9 a.m. Friday about multiple people being shot. The victims were found in a home located at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a small community about an hour north-east of Baltimore.Read it at Cecil Daily
Wbaltv.com
Officers will not be prosecuted in fatal Glen Burnie shooting last year
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WARNING: Graphic video) — Authorities will not prosecute a case involving Anne Arundel County police officers who fatally shot a man last year. Video above: Authorities release body-cam video in 2021 police shooting. In December 2021, the AG's office released body-worn camera video from officers responding...
'A tragic and terrible day': Five dead in apparent murder-suicide in Maryland
Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams says two adults and three children were found dead inside a Maryland home.Sept. 9, 2022.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN NEW CASTLE CROSSING
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN NEW CASTLE CROSSING. (New Castle, De 19720) On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Carvel Avenue – New Castle Crossing in reference to a shooting. Officers located...
Maryland Gang Member Who Goes By 'Crazy' Sentenced For Assaulting Fellow 'Crip' Behind Bars
A “Crips” gang member in Maryland who has a fitting nickname will spend more than a decade in prison after engaging in gang activity and assaulting a man who allegedly disrespected his crew while behind bars, federal officials announced. Baltimore resident Ridgley “Crazy” Shipley, 32, was sentenced to...
fox5dc.com
Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer. Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the...
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
foxbaltimore.com
Lawsuit alleges 9-year-old student assaulted by Baltimore City teacher
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lawsuit announced by attorney Stephen Thomas Jr. claims that a 9-year-old student with special needs was assaulted by a Baltimore City teacher in a school in 2019. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance video. "Words in and of themselves cannot describe what my client...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform
A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
