Police arrived at a Maryland house Friday morning to find five people inside, all dead from gunshot wounds. “We do have multiple deaths,” Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Micheal Holmes said, adding that there is no current threat to the public. Holmes said deputies got a call at about 9 a.m. Friday about multiple people being shot. The victims were found in a home located at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a small community about an hour north-east of Baltimore.Read it at Cecil Daily

ELK MILLS, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO