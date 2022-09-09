ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wbaltv.com

Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
GAMBRILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Harford County man arrested in connection with Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they arrested a man from Abingdon in connection with a homicide in Baltimore last week. Police arrested 33-year-old Gordon Staron on September 8. According to online court records, he faces first and second degree murder charges, as well as first and second degree assault charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager suffers graze wound to head after shooting in east Baltimore

A teenager suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said Monday. City police said officers were called around 8:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Potomac Street, where a 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Woman found shot in the head in Southwest Baltimore

Around 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 11, Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person seated inside a vehicle slumped over. Officers located an unidentified female victim suffering from trauma to the left side of the head. The victim was pronounced deceased...
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

5 People Found Shot Dead Inside Maryland Home

Police arrived at a Maryland house Friday morning to find five people inside, all dead from gunshot wounds. “We do have multiple deaths,” Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Micheal Holmes said, adding that there is no current threat to the public. Holmes said deputies got a call at about 9 a.m. Friday about multiple people being shot. The victims were found in a home located at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a small community about an hour north-east of Baltimore.Read it at Cecil Daily
ELK MILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Officers will not be prosecuted in fatal Glen Burnie shooting last year

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WARNING: Graphic video) — Authorities will not prosecute a case involving Anne Arundel County police officers who fatally shot a man last year. Video above: Authorities release body-cam video in 2021 police shooting. In December 2021, the AG's office released body-worn camera video from officers responding...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN NEW CASTLE CROSSING

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN NEW CASTLE CROSSING. (New Castle, De 19720) On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Carvel Avenue – New Castle Crossing in reference to a shooting. Officers located...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute

NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
foxbaltimore.com

Lawsuit alleges 9-year-old student assaulted by Baltimore City teacher

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lawsuit announced by attorney Stephen Thomas Jr. claims that a 9-year-old student with special needs was assaulted by a Baltimore City teacher in a school in 2019. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance video. "Words in and of themselves cannot describe what my client...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform

A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

