"The unit is uninhabitable" - Residents at Parc Fontaine Apartments speak out about conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Residents at Parc Fontaine in Algiers are speaking out as they say living conditions inside their units are getting worse. From mold to ceiling collapses, tenants said they want things fixed. All the people Eyewitness News spoke to asked we protect their identities because they fear...
WDSU
Over a hundred of people out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entergy reports over 200 residents were out of power in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday night. However, power has been restored. It has been reported the reason for the power outage is because there was a downed wire. The cause is under investigation.
2 killed in Treme double shooting on Dumaine Street: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a wellness check was requested by neighbors in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street.
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway early Tuesday morning
According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway around 1 a.m.
NOLA.com
I-10 West reopens at Crowder Boulevard after wreck, traffic officials say
All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near New Orleans East have reopened following a crash, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard was shut down around 8:30 a.m. and reopened an hour later. At one point, traffic was packed up to Bullard Avenue. No other information about the...
N.O. East school off lockdown after suspicious person reported in area
" Yes, we are good. We were on lockdown shortly because of a concern about a possible weapon on campus but all is safe and no issues."
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire Sunday morning in Tremé
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department reports that there was a Sunday morning fire in Tremé. According to reports, a kitchen caught on fire in a business on the 1600 block of Basin Street around 5:39 a.m. The company had to make a forceable entry to this boarded-up area as the fire intensified, which prompted a second alarm at 5:54 a.m.
NOLA.com
Two killed, one injured in New Orleans East traffic wreck
Two motorists were killed and another injured in a traffic wreck Tuesday evening on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, the Police Department said. Officers learned of the crash at 5:53 p.m. at Hayne and Edgelake Court. Police said three people were in the vehicle, one died there and the others were taken to a hospital. Another died later, police said. The third was in stable condition as of 9:17 p.m.
Suspect on the run after Gentilly shooting: NOPD
Investigations revealed the shooting happened after an alleged argument with another man.
NOLA.com
Man, woman killed in Treme shooting, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were found dead in their Treme home late Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Neighbors called police around 7:15 p.m. and asked for a wellness check at the home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street (map). Responding officers said they found a man and woman inside. Both had been shot and died at the scene.
"I cried for about three hours" | 168-year-old Orleans Church needs restoration after fire
NEW ORLEANS — The Austerlitz Street Baptist Church in Uptown New Orleans would typically have a full sanctuary on a Sunday morning, but instead of preaching this Sunday, the pastor was cleaning up. A fire broke out at the 168-year-old church Friday morning. Last Sunday, five days before the...
New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
Man and woman shot dead in Treme
Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
WWL-TV
Multi-vehicle pileup leads to delays on I-10 West in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — I-10 West at Crowder Blvd. reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m. after a multi-vehicle pileup on I-10 West in New Orleans East led to major delays for commuters Wednesday morning. One of the vehicles involved in the accident caught fire. It is currently unclear what caused the...
WDSU
New Orleans minor tells police he was kidnapped after exiting school bus
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a report of a kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, a boy reported to police that he got off the school bus at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue when he was grabbed and placed into a van.
fox8live.com
2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said a male driving an SUV north...
NOLA.com
Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar
The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Remains ‘Focused’ Amid Travel Criticisms And Recall Threat
Through all the drama, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she is still focused on solving the problems facing New Orleans. The post New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Remains ‘Focused’ Amid Travel Criticisms And Recall Threat appeared first on NewsOne.
NOLA.com
After man died in her apartment, Harvey woman wrapped him in rug and left him in a driveway: JPSO
A Harvey woman accused of wrapping a man's body in a rug and dragging it outside of her residence was arrested Monday and booked with unlawful disposal of remains, authorities said. Kimberlyn Hawkins, 59, is not accused of killing Damien Jackson, 40, also of Harvey, authorities said. Investigators did not...
Pups board early morning flight out of New Orleans to find their ‘fur-ever’ home
On Tuesday morning, WGNO was at the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans as 56 dogs loaded a plane to travel to the east coast.
