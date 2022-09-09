ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Two killed, one injured in New Orleans East traffic wreck

Two motorists were killed and another injured in a traffic wreck Tuesday evening on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, the Police Department said. Officers learned of the crash at 5:53 p.m. at Hayne and Edgelake Court. Police said three people were in the vehicle, one died there and the others were taken to a hospital. Another died later, police said. The third was in stable condition as of 9:17 p.m.
NOLA.com

Man, woman killed in Treme shooting, New Orleans police say

A man and a woman were found dead in their Treme home late Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Neighbors called police around 7:15 p.m. and asked for a wellness check at the home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street (map). Responding officers said they found a man and woman inside. Both had been shot and died at the scene.
WWL

New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
WWL-AMFM

Man and woman shot dead in Treme

Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
fox8live.com

2 killed, 1 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people died and a third was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said a male driving an SUV north...
NOLA.com

Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar

The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

