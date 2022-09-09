Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course
Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Stephen A. Smith suggested the Dallas Cowboys should call on Colin Kaepernick to replace the injured Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks after fracturing his thumb during the Cowboys' loss to the Bucs on Sunday.
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys
Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
NBC Sports
How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team
A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eight things the Eagles' defense has to fix
When you let a team pick up 50 yards on its second play of the season, put together five touchdown drives of at least 70 yards for the first time in at least 20 years, convert 88 percent of its 2nd-half third downs and rush for 180 yards and three touchdowns, something is wrong.
NBC Sports
Why the Eagles have to re-sign Miles Sanders
We’ve all been led to believe running backs are interchangeable. Sign some guy, any guy, run him into the ground, squeeze all the life out of him, use him up, then move on to the next guy. That’s why only 12 running backs have been drafted in the first...
NBC Sports
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
NBC Sports
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NBC Sports
Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018
When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas. Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the...
Comments / 0