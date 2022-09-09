Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Migration Fest is Saturday at Lehigh Gap Nature Center
Lehigh Gap Nature Center will have its 21st Migration Fest on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The event is a celebration of the Appalachian Mountains ecology along the Kittatinny Ridge. All activities are at the center’s Osprey House visitor and education center. A bird walk for beginners and families...
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
Times News
Basket raffle this Saturday in Slatington
The 26th annual Basket Social is Saturday at the United Presbyterian Church in Slatington. The basket raffle cost is $5 a sheet. The drawing is Sunday at 2 p.m. and winners will be notified. There will be soups, barbecue and baked goods for sale at the event. Call 610-767-8113 for more information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Carbon dedicates $10M fire training center
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Sunday marked the next chapter that will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to prepare for emergencies without leaving Carbon County. The rain also didn’t stop various fire companies, law enforcement agencies, elected officials, friends and family from gathering on the Broad...
Church and community unite to work on unfinished home
ELYSBURG, Pa. — Kari and Josh Woodland are in the process of building a home in the Elysburg area. Last March, they signed a contract with Vision Home Builders, but the company stopped working on the house in December. In April of this year, Vision Home Builders suddenly announced...
Times News
Carbon remembers late oncologist
As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
wkok.com
Businesses Moving into Former Edison Elementary School
SUNBURY – The former Edison Elementary School in Sunbury is back in use. Ted Strosser of Strosser Baer Architects told WKOK Tuesday his business is hoping to move its offices into the second floor of the building by the end of the year. In addition, already open is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Part of Schuylkill County under a boil advisory
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County. The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
Times News
Wertmans dig into family history at Carbon reunion
The Wertman family held its first reunion in Carbon County on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn in Franklin Township, with genealogy being the main theme. Family members, 12 were in attendance, shared information on how to research family records, the family’s DNA project, and to learn about some of the family relatives.
Times News
Sokol club donates to police
The Sokol Citizens Club of Nesquehoning recently donated $1,000 to help support its borough police department. Accepting the check from Anthony DeMarco, president of the Sokol Club, left, on behalf of the department is Mayor Tom Kattner. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Playground upgrades proposed in Weissport
Dr. Keith “Jake” Boyer and Sandy Putkowski of the Jacob’s Weissport Historical Society attended the monthly Weissport council meeting to get support for upgrading the borough playground. Boyer plans to apply for a grant from Horsehead Community Development Fund for $25,000 to be used for repairs and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Officials says Carbon getting soaked by water authorities
A Carbon County official says it is time to look at water authorities in lieu of tax rates that he says are too low. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved the distribution of $20,357.59 from the city of Bethlehem to two school districts, the county and three townships as payment on property owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority.
Lewisburg residents fight extinction of rare dog breed
One of the world's rarest dog breeds—the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira (BDT)—is making a foothold in Lewisburg. The BDT breed originated more than 500 years ago as cattle herders in the Portuguese Azore Islands, according to the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA, a club started by Lewisburg residents and local BDT owners in 2021. The club is working to bring awareness to the breed as it verges on extinction...
Times News
Drought watch remains for region, residents asked to conserve water
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see continued...
Times News
Free ham radio classes start Sept. 27
The Delaware Lehigh Amateur Radio Club is offering free classes this fall for anyone who would like to obtain an amateur radio license. The program, which starts Sept. 27, will run for 10 weeks and prepare students to take the Federal Communications Commission’s Amateur basic license examination. Ham radio...
Times News
KeyBank to close Palmerton branch in December
A Palmerton bank will become the next financial institution to shutter its doors later this year. The KeyBank branch at 372 Delaware Ave. will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 2, according to a letter sent out to customers on Sept. 1. It will be combined with KeyBank’s Lehighton branch at...
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Times News
Board mulls action over $3M loss
Several Lehighton Area School District board members said Monday night they would like the Carbon County District Attorney’s office to investigate the actions that led to the expenditure of over $3 million in 2016. Payments were sent to the National Education Foundation for what was supposed to be a...
Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
Comments / 0