vvng.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday night crash on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a Friday night crash that prompted the closure of Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley for several hours. On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., a deputy with the Apple Valley Police Department saw a 2016 BMW...
vvng.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash at Las Palmas St and Third Avenue in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist involved in a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Hesperia was airlifted to a trauma center. It happened at about 7:53 am, on September 13, 2022, at the intersection of Las Palmas Street and Third Avenue. The crash involved a burgundy-colored 4-door sedan and a green 2013 Kawasaki Ninja.
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Airlifted after Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 15 [Victorville, CA]
VICTORVILLE, CA (September 14, 2022) – Monday morning, two victims were killed and one was injured in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 15. The deadly collision happened around 4:56 a.m., on I-15 between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. Crews say the crash involves two-tractor trailers, a white van,...
vvng.com
Hit and run suspect arrested after crashing into a home in Hesperia and running
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Several people were displaced after a pursuit suspect lost control and crashed into a house Monday night in Hesperia. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at about 6:42 pm, Sergeant R. Rios was patrolling near Madera Avenue and Danbury Avenue when he heard a traffic collision nearby.
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 210 Freeway
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area.
L.A. Weekly
George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
L.A. Weekly
Emily Salgado Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 18 [Victorville, CA]
Deputies responded to the fatal incident around 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of D and Eleventh streets, west of Stoddard Wells Road. Furthermore, according to the report, an eastbound vehicle in the No. 1 lane of D Street hit a woman attempting to cross the roadway. Unfortunately, responding medical personnel...
paininthepass.info
2 Killed In Collision Between Four Vehicles On Southbound I-15 In Victorville Monday Morning
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two men were killed, one was seriously injured early Monday morning when a pickup truck apparently crashed into the rear of a big rig. Another big rig hit the pickup truck leaving the truck not able to be recognized on southbound Interstate 15 in the Victorville/Hesperia area.
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
vvng.com
SB I-15 freeway in Victorville reopens hours after a double fatal crash Monday morning
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville was closed for several hours after an early morning double-fatal traffic collision. It happened at 4:56 am, on Monday, September 12, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. The crash involved two tractor-trailer semis, a white van, and...
Dramatic bodycam video shows San Bernardino police rescue mother, 2 children from flash flood
San Bernardino police have released dramatic body camera video showing officers rescuing a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend.
foxla.com
Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested after he allegedly broke into Rancho Cucamonga home and stabbed victims
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Rancho Cucamonga and stabbed people who were inside, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, the Sheriff's Department said. On Sept. 13 at...
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide
A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
