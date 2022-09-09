ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

vvng.com

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash at Las Palmas St and Third Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist involved in a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Hesperia was airlifted to a trauma center. It happened at about 7:53 am, on September 13, 2022, at the intersection of Las Palmas Street and Third Avenue. The crash involved a burgundy-colored 4-door sedan and a green 2013 Kawasaki Ninja.
L.A. Weekly

2 Killed, 1 Airlifted after Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 15 [Victorville, CA]

VICTORVILLE, CA (September 14, 2022) – Monday morning, two victims were killed and one was injured in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 15. The deadly collision happened around 4:56 a.m., on I-15 between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. Crews say the crash involves two-tractor trailers, a white van,...
L.A. Weekly

George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]

75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide

A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
L.A. Weekly

Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]

30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
KTLA

Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside

Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

