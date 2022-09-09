Read full article on original website
Alex G Shares New Song “Miracles”: Listen
Alex G has shared a new song off his upcoming album God Save the Animals. “Miracles” follows the previously released tracks “Runner,” “Blessing,” and “Cross the Sea.” God Save the Animals is out September 23 via Domino. Listen to “Miracles,” which features Molly Germer on strings, below.
“Promise”
The only repeated line on “Promise,” the lead single from Philadelphia band Knifeplay’s forthcoming second album Animal Drowning, is a bleak adage from none other than Tony Soprano: “You’re born into this shit/And you are what you are.” According to songwriter TJ Strohmer, the song seeks to capture the depleted and static conditions of rural America, “where rivers meet in lakes of mud and animals sleep through heat.” It’s the sound of young people trudging through a vacant world, left with the rotting corpse of the American dream.
Demons Protected by Angels
Nav has an aptitude for fading into the background. Sometimes it’s hard to tell whose fault that is, like when his guest verse on Travis Scott’s Astroworld was the quietest on the album. But on his most recent projects, 2020’s Emergency Tsunami and Good Intentions, Nav’s meekness—combined with generic, Auto-Tuned crooning and flexes ranging from standard to weirdly specific—made his presence feel more like that of a stock image than a main character. On the new Demons Protected by Angels, he attempts to shift focus away from the beats and features, finally treating the songs like they’re his own. Nav lets extended moments of true self-awareness break through his manicured shell, momentarily deviating from the soulless bars that often fill his albums.
Listen to amani and robalu’s “mofiyah”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For New York rappers amani and robalu, hip-hop is as much about liberation as it is about music. Their bars can be funny, thoughtful, and pointed, but each lands with stone-faced conviction, as if their words teeter on the brink of life and death. On “mofiyah,” a standout from their recent collaborative album ill be right black!, the duo trade short verses with allusions to Greek mythology and Chappelle’s Show over deteriorating drums, sirens, and vocal loops. The self-produced beat is hypnotic, but amani and robalu’s voices—one mid-range and urgent, one deeper and stoic—cut through everyday anxieties with a fresh twist on old-fashioned rap bravado.
My Boy
Marlon Williams’ music is debonair and elegant, performed with the countenance of an old-school crooner. But focus too hard on the timelessness of it—the rubbery, Orbisonesque tremble to his voice, the rollick and swing of his saloon-ready band—and you might miss an occasional wink or fourth-wall break: a sly acknowledgement that there’s something ridiculous, almost, about someone from Lyttelton, New Zealand, taking on the posture of a country troubadour. Williams’ actorly affect hardly diminishes the weight of his songs, though: 2018’s Make Way For Love, his second solo record, was a dark, magnificently bruised album about a fractured relationship. What better way to deal with catastrophic heartbreak than to pretend you’re just singing the classics?
“Bull Believer”
You never know what to expect when you open the door to a Wednesday song. The Asheville five-piece’s first full-band album fused shoegaze, grunge, and slacker rock, all swirling messily around vocalist Karly Hartzman’s graphic lyrics. On 2021’s Twin Plagues, their sound became more turbulent, folding the crushing weight of alt-metal and the timeless melancholy of country into their haunted vision of adolescence. Wednesday’s latest single, “Bull Believer”—which arrives with the announcement they’ve signed to Dead Oceans—is their heaviest, most ambitious song to date. The eight-and-a-half minute odyssey takes its two-part concept from an episode of the popular country music history podcast Cocaine & Rhinestones, which segues from the history of Spanish bullfighting into a winding exploration of country superstar George Jones. It seems like a non sequitur—and “Bull Believer” likewise jumps from one setting to the next, inviting you to stick around for the finale.
White Girl Wasted
As debut albums go, White Girl Wasted has a particularly auspicious origin story. Brighton-based producer and Daupe! label owner the Purist (Lawrence Lord) and London-via-Birmingham rapper-producer Sonnyjim (Sonny Sathi) had just spent the second weekend of September 2018 completely off their heads at Croatia’s Outlook Festival. Returning home after four days of debauchery in a 19th-century fort, they hit the studio and came up with a doozy of a beat: an airy lo-fi flute sample gliding gently over smooth blaxploitation funk. Sonnyjim laid a verse and nailed it in one take. They thought it sounded like an MF Doom joint, so they sent it over on a whim. Doom responded with a full verse, so they popped a bottle of champagne and sent it to Jay Electronica. In came another verse. By the time Doom got back in touch to licence the track for an Adult Swim compilation, they figured they were sitting on gold. So they kept the track and got to work channelling their creative chemistry into a full-length album.
Listen to Tiny Jag’s “PRINCESS ANGELOU”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Songs that interpolate nursery rhymes and playground ditties risk being corny, but Tiny Jag manages to make “Little Sally Walker” sound hard on her latest single, “PRINCESS ANGELOU.” Riding a trap-rock beat, the Detroit rapper references the great American poet Maya Angelou’s book Phenomenal Woman to assert her own autonomy. “Phenomenal lady you better not play me,” she raps, following up with other warnings: “We not staying home just to have all y’all babies/Yeah we running the streets like that crack in the ‘80s.” Her delivery is grungy and animated, like a cross between espoused influences Rico Nasty and Princess Nokia, and she punctuates verses with spunky ad-libs. It’s yet another great song from an alt-Black woman rapper.
Listen to Milli Bucks’ “Hood Baby Freestyle”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For up-and-coming rappers, a radio show freestyle is often a litmus test, and in 2019, Milli Bucks passed with flying colors. Even though she had just started MCing a year prior, she calmly conjured bar after bar as the hosts of Houston radio’s Madd Hatta Morning Show threw themes at her. On her latest “Hood Baby Freestyle,” the Jacksonville, Florida artists raps over a funky bass instrumental like she’s catching up with her homegirls—part drags of people who’ve been getting on her nerves, part funny sex stories. “He was tryna leave it in/But I ate the little bastards,” she snaps, emphasising her incredulousness with “oohs.” Regardless of the topic, she delivers a whole lot of animation.
How Do You Burn?
After Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Beavis and Butthead: Do the Universe warmed things up, the most highly anticipated sequel event of the summer has finally arrived—well, for Afghan Whigs fans, at least. Seven songs into the band’s ninth album, we hear a familiar voice, and it’s not Greg Dulli’s. Back on the Whigs’ 1993 album, Gentlemen, Dulli’s roiling cocktail of self-aggrandizement and self-loathing was splashed right back in his face by guest vocalist Marcy Mays; her star turn on the ballad “My Curse” centered the voice of a woman trapped in a toxic relationship with the sort of lothario that Dulli’s so fond of portraying. And now, 29 years later, we get a status update in the form of “Domino and Jimmy,” the emotional centerpiece of How Do You Burn? Decades removed from the turmoil, both characters are still traumatized by their rancorous romantic history: “Like a living ghost, you get lost inside my head,” Mays sings with a combination of resignation and resolve, before Dulli takes the mic to repent. But “Domino and Jimmy” opens up these old wounds to heal them once and for all—in contrast to the plate-smashing unrest of “My Curse,” the new song exudes the purifying quality of a sunrise swim in the ocean, suggesting both principals are now in a better place. Their curse may never fully be broken, but they’ve learned to live with it, and even draw strength from it.
Lyfë
Every pop decade has its cult crazes—Beatlemania in the 1960s, Durannies in the ’80s, Bieber Fever, Barbz, Swifties, and more in the late 2000s and 2010s. Strange as it may seem, Yeat is the newest inheritor of that type of fan delirium. Listeners write comments on videos for Yeat’s new project Lyfë saying his music revived their dying grandmothers and that he’s the best thing the human race has produced since the invention of the wheel. When given a chance to FaceTime the rapper, one fan howled Yeat’s lyrics at his face like a worshiper stunned by God’s light. It’s often difficult to tell whether these typically young fans really think he’s the suprëme being or they’re just shitposting. Either way, it’s the perfect half-meme reaction to a man who rose to fame off TikTok hits, a Minions collab, and a slew of mutant vocal methods.
Clouds of Joy
Since his days as Slim Twig, Max Turnbull has demonstrated a compositional freedom that splits the differences between wildly different roles—producer, songwriter, rocker, abstract instrumentalist, glitchy troubadour. Both laid-back and restless, Turnbull reminds us that music can keep us on our toes while relaxing our minds. His current group, the loosely defined, easy-come, easy-go collective Badge Époque Ensemble, is always a screeching solo away from spiritual jazz. But their songs, however lush and layered, never worry over pain long enough to emit a Pharoah Sanders-esque wail, or a devotional worthy of Alice Coltrane; palatable, ceaselessly breezy, the ensemble’s sound is more oriented toward self-care.
Nothing’s Shocking
Anyone who’d ever put a microphone in front of Perry Farrell should’ve known that the oral history of Jane’s Addiction couldn’t possibly be contained by a print magazine. Still, Brendan Mullen got the green light to cover the band’s 2003 reunion for Spin and went 10,000 words over the original assignment. Within two years, it turned into a 300-page book. Throughout Whores: An Oral Biography of Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction, a large cast of disgruntled ex-bandmates and business partners credit the band’s 1988 debut Nothing’s Shocking as the first truly mainstream alternative rock album, though Farrell does acknowledge that he did not invent the concept. As the leader of pre-Jane’s goth outfit Psi Com and an ambassador of the mongrel Los Angeles post-punk scene that birthed Fishbone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he respected the ideological purity of America’s underground rock royalty. But none of them saw the big picture like Farrell, a product of New York privilege who reinvented himself as a motor-mouthed L.A. street hustler. Alternative rock was going to strange and exciting places with or without Jane’s Addiction, and Nothing’s Shocking made it go Hollywood.
Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Coyotes”: Listen
Bill Callahan has shared the first song from his forthcoming album YTILAER, which is out October 14 via Drag City. Listen to the new song “Coyotes” below. “We lived for awhile in a house in the hills,” Callahan said of the song in a statement. “Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”
Invisibility Is an Unnatural Disaster
A primordial tempest of rhythm—delivered in the form of a tumbling wave of drums and a soaring guitar solo—introduces SSWAN, a jazz supergroup composed of a few of the brightest stars in the loose constellation of U.S.-based free improvisers. Its members—saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi, guitarist Jessica Ackerley, trumpeter Chris Williams, bassist Luke Stewart, and drummer Jason Nazary—have collaborated in various capacities for quite some time. Shiroishi has recorded duo outings with three of the other members, and Nazary mixed Williams’ album Live earlier this year. On Invisibility Is an Unnatural Disaster, they harness their collective histories to deliver a gripping debut, building fantastic forms that capture each of their unique textural viewpoints.
Spirituals
Santigold has always had her ear towards the future, pioneering genrelessness before the era of streaming and social media collapsed its borders. On Spirituals, her most introspective and existential body of work to date, Santigold concocts her own version of African-American gospel music that sustained enslaved peoples through horrifying conditions. Using modern sounds of celestial pop, punk-rap, funk, electronica-reggae, and a smidge of hyperpop, she reimagines the type of music that can comfort people in times of grief and stagnation. It’s an experiment with transcendence as a vehicle for catharsis that, at times, gets muddled with attempts to ground its commentary within the music.
Two Sisters
Sarah Davachi is a master at making otherworldly music that coalesces the past and present. When she was in her 20s, Davachi held a job at the National Music Centre in Canada, a gig that introduced her to tinkering with quaint old synths and harpsichords. On albums like 2020’s Cantus, Descant, Mellotrons swirled around 15th-century pipe organs, sculpting drawn-out vibrations. On 2021’s Antiphonals, vintage synths, organs, and string instruments weaved into meandering meditations. Davachi often draws inspiration from experimental icons like La Monte Young and Pauline Oliveros, and her selection of instruments gives the music a cavernous quality, as if it could fill an empty cathedral. On her new album Two Sisters, Davachi once again explores this resonant mix of old and new, but this time around, she takes on more sinister hues and foreboding melodies. It’s a gripping transformation, one that illustrates the full range of her gifts as a composer, and reveals a darker side of her era-blending music.
Jazmine Sullivan Joins John Legend on New Song “Love”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan has joined John Legend on a new song, a track titled “Love.” It appears on Legend’s new album Legend, which is out today (September 8). Rick Ross, Saweetie, Rapsody, and Amber Mark appear elsewhere on the album. Check it out “Love” below. After...
Alex G Is Building a Mystery
Alex Giannascoli suspects that his car smells like piss. The 29-year old songwriter leans around from the driver seat of his silver sedan to examine the potential offender: Rocco, a mid-size, mottled black-and-brown mutt who sits calmly in the backseat, the portrait of innocence. It’s a humid July afternoon and Giannascoli, who performs under the name Alex G, has just arrived at Blackwood, New Jersey’s Timber Creek dog park, a massive wooded complex half an hour outside Philadelphia. Clutching a sweating Dunkin’ iced coffee in one hand, with his slightly silvering dark hair tucked under an Ohio University baseball cap, he unclips Rocco’s leash. The dog gallops towards a lake where, just as Giannascoli predicted, he searches for fish along the shore.
What Rap Sh!t’s Aida Osman Is Listening To
In the fourth episode of Rap Sh!t, Aida Osman’s character, conscious rapper Shawna, shows up to the club dressed like a funeral director and leaves looking like a bad bitch. Her physical transformation—stockings ripped, wrap-dress neckline lowered, slicked bun undone—is accompanied by a spiritual one after the euphoric taste of success she experiences alongside her musical partner Mia (played by rapper KaMillion): They hear their debut single “Seduce & Scheme” played in the club after a series of discouraging setbacks and rush, rom-com-style, to find each other. The confidence boost is intoxicating, and Shawna’s shift—part glow-up, part freeing her inner hater—is set into motion.
