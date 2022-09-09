ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Narcotics stolen at nursing home

Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
local21news.com

Coroner IDs woman killed Springettsbury Township stabbing

YORK COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The York County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that Trang Pham, 49, was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon at a home in Springettsbury Township. An autopsy showed that the victim died of stab wounds to the neck and abdomen, according to the coroner’s office. Pham's manner of death is ruled as pending and Springettsbury Township Police are still investigating.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP | Have you seen this missing man?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 68-year-old Walter L. Scheidler of Millersburg. Scheidler was described to be 6'5" in height, 315 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Setpember 13 just before 9 a.m. Police say Scheidler is operating a...
MILLERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

One dead and one injured in Springettsbury Township stabbing

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 47-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township, according to police. Calls to 911 came around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, officials say. Police arrived on the scene to do...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Stats following two weeks of investigations by the York City Police Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following a two-week operation, the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit (VIU) preformed several investigations leading to the confiscation of numerous illegal firearms, illicit drugs, and money. The VIU focused on group members which are associated with the city's gun violence, in the end, multiple...
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Landlords accused of making threats, showing guns during an attempted eviction

Lock Haven, Pa. — Two people from Lock Haven were charged with a slew of offenses after police say they entered a home and threatened a woman with guns. The woman told State Police on the morning of Sept. 1 she was getting out of the shower when she heard banging on the front door and "something that sounded like a gun shot." William Sean Laubscher, 53, allegedly fired shots...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
local21news.com

9-year-old shot at Harrisburg party this weekend, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — On Sunday morning at about 1:00AM, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1000 block of South 18th for a reported shooting. According to Matt Maisel, the Director of Communications of the City Government Center, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-year-old girl had been transported to the hospital for injuries relating to a gunshot wound on her right heel.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Waynesboro Police looking for runaway teen

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department reported a 15-year-old juvenile runaway. The teen was identified as Kanten D. Gage, and was last seen by his guardians on September 13 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at their home on East North Street. Gage is 5'6" in height,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

