Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
local21news.com
Coroner IDs woman killed Springettsbury Township stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The York County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that Trang Pham, 49, was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon at a home in Springettsbury Township. An autopsy showed that the victim died of stab wounds to the neck and abdomen, according to the coroner’s office. Pham's manner of death is ruled as pending and Springettsbury Township Police are still investigating.
WGAL
Coroner releases identity of woman found dead in Springettsbury Township home
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday afternoon in York County. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office said 49-year-old Trang Pham had stab wounds in the neck and...
local21news.com
Runaway teen and young son from Lycoming County located safely 45 days later
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — 16-year-old Aaliyah Maria Diaz, who reportedly ran away with her 8-month-old son on July 31st, has been located safely in Berks County. State Police announced today that 45 days after her disappearance, Diaz and her son were located by the Reading Police Department. It's...
local21news.com
PSP | Have you seen this missing man?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 68-year-old Walter L. Scheidler of Millersburg. Scheidler was described to be 6'5" in height, 315 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Setpember 13 just before 9 a.m. Police say Scheidler is operating a...
local21news.com
One dead and one injured in Springettsbury Township stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 47-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township, according to police. Calls to 911 came around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, officials say. Police arrived on the scene to do...
local21news.com
Stats following two weeks of investigations by the York City Police Department
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following a two-week operation, the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit (VIU) preformed several investigations leading to the confiscation of numerous illegal firearms, illicit drugs, and money. The VIU focused on group members which are associated with the city's gun violence, in the end, multiple...
Landlords accused of making threats, showing guns during an attempted eviction
Lock Haven, Pa. — Two people from Lock Haven were charged with a slew of offenses after police say they entered a home and threatened a woman with guns. The woman told State Police on the morning of Sept. 1 she was getting out of the shower when she heard banging on the front door and "something that sounded like a gun shot." William Sean Laubscher, 53, allegedly fired shots...
WGAL
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
local21news.com
9-year-old shot at Harrisburg party this weekend, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — On Sunday morning at about 1:00AM, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1000 block of South 18th for a reported shooting. According to Matt Maisel, the Director of Communications of the City Government Center, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-year-old girl had been transported to the hospital for injuries relating to a gunshot wound on her right heel.
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
local21news.com
Waynesboro Police looking for runaway teen
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department reported a 15-year-old juvenile runaway. The teen was identified as Kanten D. Gage, and was last seen by his guardians on September 13 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at their home on East North Street. Gage is 5'6" in height,...
Lancaster County police searching for man who attempted to steal $900 from Walmart
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart. The suspect, pictured below, reportedly entered the Walmart located on 2034 Lincoln Highway East and selected a store-owned electric scooter to shop with, police say. According to police,...
PA man charged with raping his wife will avoid jail time. She supports the decision
The 32-year-old attempted suicide by shooting himself with a handgun before his November arrest in Centre County.
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
local21news.com
Two people determined safe after reports of possible train accident in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials now say they believe two people are safe after reports that a Norfolk Southern train may have struck them earlier in the evening. Emergency crews searched for several hours but did not find any evidence anyone had been struck. The...
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
local21news.com
Unsolved in PA | The search for Hector Fuentes' killer continues over ten years later
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It happened early in the morning in 2009; police say Hector Fuentes was shot near Orange and Plum Streets in Lancaster while walking to work. On the morning Fuentes was shot, just down the street, police say there was a different shooting, but haven't been able to connect the cases.
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
