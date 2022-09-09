Lock Haven, Pa. — Two people from Lock Haven were charged with a slew of offenses after police say they entered a home and threatened a woman with guns. The woman told State Police on the morning of Sept. 1 she was getting out of the shower when she heard banging on the front door and "something that sounded like a gun shot." William Sean Laubscher, 53, allegedly fired shots...

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO