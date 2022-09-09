Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Camp Out Under the Stars
Registration is now open for the coolest event in Mercer County, according to the Mercer County Park Commission. Do you like camping? You and your family are invited to a big community camp out this fall. Doesn't that sound like fun?. It's happening Saturday, October 1st through Sunday, October 2nd...
These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine. New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a...
David Bradley Chocolatier Opening in Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ
Did you know today (Tuesday, September 13) is International Chocolate Day? Oh yeah. The perfect excuse to grab some of your favorite chocolate treats today. It's also the perfect day to give you some great news. David Bradley Chocolatier, headquartered off of Route 130 in Windsor, is expanding this year...
Date Set for Halloween Trunk or Treat in Lawrence Township, NJ
It's that time of year again. Ready for some Halloween fun?. Save the date. I just saw on Facebook that the Lawrence Township Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 27th from 6pm - 8pm. Don't miss it. It's going to be a "Spooktacular Event" and...
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
Willow Grove Park — Having Survived the Pandemic — Moves Forward in Restoring Amusement Park Experience to Retail Site
Willow Grove Park's plan to bring family entertainment and dining back onsite is advancing. The ambitious plans to restore a sense of fun and escape to Willow Grove Park — once an active leisure destination in Southeastern Pa. — are moving along, if not at the speed of a roller coaster, at least with the swiftness of a carousel horse.
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
This Popular Halloween Themed Bar In Philadelphia, PA Opens Tomorrow
One of the best themed bars in Philadelphia, PA is back in business tomorrow just in time for the Halloween season! I’ve seen so many posts about this place over the last few years and it’s always themed for Halloween and Christmas time. The pop-up bar is called...
Last outdoor dining tent in one Bucks County town could soon be gone
The township has not given a deadline for when the tent needs to come down. Kevin Glasson says he filed paperwork with the zoning board to make the tent permanent.
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway
New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Here Are 9 Delicious Korean Restaurants to Visit in Central Jersey
Need some flavorful dinner plans? Look no further. Korean food is DELICIOUS. Whether you like crispy soy garlic chicken wings, perfectly marinated beef bulgogi on a bed of fluffy white rice, tangy and crunchy kimchi, spicy ramen bowls, dolsot or bibimbap, you got lots of options in Central Jersey!. Yelp.com...
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
NBC New York
Rowhome Containing Pizza Place Collapses in Cloud of Dust at Philly Street Corner
Léelo en español aquí. A rowhome that housed a longtime pizza shop collapsed in a cloud of dust at a Philadelphia street corner Wednesday morning, sending debris onto two streets. The collapse happened around 9:45 a.m. at East York and Memphis streets, a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)
Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
