FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO