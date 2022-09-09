Read full article on original website
Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years.
Survey seeks feedback from people denied Social Security benefits
HENRICO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Public sector workers have a chance to share their experiences if their Social Security benefits have been denied. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has launched a survey to collect feedback from police officers, firefighters, educators, federal employees and similar people. According to a release, the lawmaker specifically...
As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) -- Northern Virginia has established itself as the world's largest home for data centers. But residents are starting to push back against their proliferation, voicing concerns over noise and other issues. The demand only grows as cloud computing expands exponentially. The data centers have been a tax-generating...
Age-progression images of missing girls released
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are asking for help to find two girls from Pennsylvania who have been missing for more than two years. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released age-progression images of Hanna Lee and Skye Rex. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals...
TSA officers spotted loaded handgun in Richmond airport carry-on on 9/11 anniversary
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from North Carolina is facing charges after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag on Sunday. The Transportation Security Administration reports officers spotted the .45 caliber at the Richmond International Airport on Sunday, which was also the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.
State to begin sending out income tax rebates
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People across Virginia could soon receive a state tax rebate. The Virginia Department of Taxation says this is part of a law passed by the 2022 General Assembly, giving taxpayers with a liability a rebate of up to $250 for an individual or $500 for those who filed jointly.
National Public Lands Day means get into national parks without paying fee
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- People will be able to get into the Shenandoah National Park without paying an entrance fee for one day later this month. Sept. 24 will be the 29th annual National Public Lands Day. This day is a celebration of the largest single-day volunteer event that takes...
Prison sentences in meth distribution conspiracy case
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people have been sentenced to prison in connection with a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia. According to a release, 35-year-old Amanda Dawn Skeens of Princeton, West Virginia and 46-year-old Josh Goodman of Richlands, Virginia were sentenced last week. Both people had previously...
Revenue collections exceed forecasts again
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- General fund revenue collections continue to exceed forecasts. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday that collections for the month of August grew by 13 percent year-over-year. According to a release, this is due in part to an additional deposit day including payroll withholding taxes submitted...
Gas prices declining, trend expected to continue despite slight increase in demand
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices are continuing to drop across the country, with the national average now reaching the level it was at in early March. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports the national average price per gallon of gas dipped seven cents over the past week, down to $3.71. According...
