ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Shooting at Richmond leaves a woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond near Dunnavant leaves a woman injured. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 shot overnight at apartment complex in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser. Memphis police tell us one person was shot. We are working to learn more information about the victim and any arrests. This story will be updated as information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Memphis, TN
Traffic
actionnews5.com

Crash in Southwest Memphis leaves 2 critical, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after a crash involving two to three cars at Horn Lake Road and West Shelby Drive, police say. Officers responded to the crash at 5:36 p.m. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD issues traffic alert due to weekend events in Cooper-Young area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department announced that drivers will see road closures and slowdowns in the area surrounding the Cooper-Young Festival and the Memphis Tigers football game on Saturday, Sept. 17. Cooper Street will be shut down from Central Avenue to Walker Street. All side streets in...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 55#Traffic Accident
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on Asa Drive around 10:30 a.m. The female victim was found dead at the scene. Police did not reveal any information about the suspect, but said they were known by the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Spencer's Forecast

Memphis City Council to discuss more strict, earlier curfews for teens. This meeting comes one week after a deadly kidnapping and shooting spree across Memphis. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian in wheelchair dead after hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash on September 11. The car struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair on North Hollywood Street and Vandale Avenue just before 10 p.m., said police. Police say the possible white Sedan drove away in an unknown direction. No...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pregnant woman shot in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A pregnant woman was shot Monday evening, Wynne police say. Police were called to a home on Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. where they found the woman bleeding in the hallway. She was rushed to the hospital via helicopter. Police originally said the woman’s...
WYNNE, AR
actionnews5.com

Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight cars were broken into at an apartment complex on McLean Blvd near Madison Avenue. Wednesday morning officers responded to a vandalism call that yesterday, a man had broken windows on eight vehicles. All the victims claimed that nothing was stolen from the vehicles. The suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy