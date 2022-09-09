Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Dresses Up In A Peaches And Cream Colorway
As is expected of one of Nike’s most popular sneakers, the Dunk Low continues to unveil a handful of make-ups every week. And alongside a navy and teal pair, today’s batch includes a colorway visually akin to peaches and cream. Echoing the two-toned look signature to the silhouette,...
sneakernews.com
Cloudy Greys Play An Accenting Role On The New Balance 650
Creative Director Teddy Santis and New Balance remained relatively reserved throughout the Summer months in regards to their revitalized and streamlined high-top basketball silhouette from 1980. For its third installment since being remastered last July, the latest slate of New Balance 650’s mimics the four original colorways found on the Aimé Leon Dore 550’s, this time around void of an aged-white midsole opting for a clean white aesthetic throughout.
sneakernews.com
This New Balance 550 Channels “Marquette” Colors
The New Balance 550 debuted in 1989 but found its footing in late 2020 with the help of Teddy Santis. As it continues to develop an identity of its own, the retro basketball silhouette keeps appearing in college-friendly styles. Reminiscent of Aimé Leon Dore’s straightforward propositions, the newly-surfaced pair mostly...
sneakernews.com
A Touch Of Blue And Silver Accent The Nike Air Force 1 High “Dare To Fly”
Back in August, the Nike umbrella unveiled their newest collection, “Dare To Fly,” which saw the Air Jordan 1 Low clad in silver and blue accents. And today, almost an entire month thereafter, it was revealed that the same details would also be arriving on the Air Force 1 High.
sneakernews.com
“Argon” Flair Animates This New Balance 550
Despite its close association to Aimé Leon Dore, the New Balance 550 has cemented itself in the sneaker zeitgeist through handfuls of compelling solo efforts. Recently, the Steven Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly white ensemble donning various shades of blue for a look reminiscent of the Nike Dunk Low “Argon.”
sneakernews.com
The Letter Bro’s Nike Zoom Freak 4 Receives A Thanksgiving Appropriate Colorway
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom Freak 4, has only delivered a handful of releases since its introduction back in June. Things are slowly beginning to ramp up, however, as the silhouette has just unveiled its upcoming “Letter Bro” colorway. Arriving right in time for...
sneakernews.com
New Balance Brings A Lucky Green To The 650
As a product of the late 1980s, the New Balance 650 is rooted in basketball heritage. And while the silhouette has long been outdated in terms of performance innovation, Steven Smith’s design continues to bring decades-old flair to the modern era. Recently, the high-top counterpart to the New Balance...
sneakernews.com
Dime Celebrates 30 Years Of The Vans Skate Half Cab ‘92
Steven Caballero’s Vans Half Cab is a “do-it-yourself” project gone official as it joined the original action sports brand’s lineup of products in 1992. To celebrate the silhouette’s 30th anniversary, Vans has tapped Montreal’s Dime crew to outfit the shoe in a refreshing ensemble.
sneakernews.com
LQQK Studio’s First Reebok Collab Reimagines The Classic Leather Two Ways
Since their founding in 2010, LQQK Studio — which originally started out as a print shop — has worked with designers, artists, and creatives across all mediums. They would then establish their own lifestyle brand in 2016, which garnered the attention of Vans just two years later. And following two collaborative capsules, the burgeoning creative collective is joining the family of yet another footwear mainstay: Reebok.
sneakernews.com
A “Light Iron Ore” Colorway Joins The Patent Leather Air Force 1 Collection
Due to the sheer amount of offerings released this past year in line with the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, numerous concurring mini collections have continued to enter the fold just a few months before the celebrations end. The latest low-cut of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design reinstitutes the patent leather pop found on a number of summer releases and the upcoming multi-color Undefeated collaboration.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 650 Arrives In White And Red On September 15th
Earlier this year, New Balance and Aime Leon Dore ushered in the return of the 650, the taller and sleeker version of the much-beloved 550. And to ring in the Fall season, the footwear brand is readying up the high-top silhouette’s first inline colorways, which are scheduled to release in just a few days.
sneakernews.com
Where to Buy Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “University Gold”
Having recently hosted the Nike Maxim Awards last week in celebration of Just Do It Day, Drake and The Swooshes partnership has never been stronger with the release schedule of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra slowly gaining traction as behind closed doors, the brand continues to toy with future silhouettes in the line, such as the Nike Flight 95-inspired model he leaked via his Instagram.
sneakernews.com
END Receives Exclusive Moncler Trailgrip GORE-TEX Colorway
Alongside expanding their collaborative network, Moncler has begun further evolving their in-house talent, appointing Nathan VanHook, former Creative Director for Nike ACG, as their Head of Footwear. And with his years of expertise, VanHook has developed a wide range of highly technical sneakers, such as the Trailgrip GTX, which debuted alongside a number of additional FW22 sneakers.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Phantom” (Preschool Size)
Over the course of their long-standing partnership, Travis Scott and Nike have redesigned many an iconic silhouette, from the Air Jordan 4 to the Air Force 1. None, however, have received as many colorways as the Air Jordan 1 Low, whose total is about to increase by yet another thanks to the upcoming “Black/Phantom.”
sneakernews.com
The On Cloudnova Z5 “Fermented Burgundy” Is Exclusive To Bodega
Receiving more stockists by the season, On Running has gained massive popularity over the course of only a few years. And following a three-way collaboration with Ronnie Fieg and Roger Federer, the footwear brand has prepared an exclusive Cloudnova Z5 for Bodega. Introduced during the Spring of 2021, the Cloudnova...
sneakernews.com
New Balance Blesses The 550 With “Pure Platinum” Style
The New Balance 550 has experienced stateside production issues since re-joining the brand’s lineup of products in late 2020. The last month, however, has seen Steven Smith’s 33-year-old design emerge in handfuls of compelling new styles, like an upcoming ensemble unofficially dubbed “Pure Platinum.”. Reminiscent of an...
sneakernews.com
New Balance Blasts The 90/60 With A “Multi-Color” Arrangment
We’ve seen quite a bit of the New Balance 90/60 since it was introduced early 2022. And by the end of the year, we’ll likely have enjoyed a number of inline colorways, including but not limited to this newly-revealed “Multi-Color” offering. Arguably the silhouette’s boldest rendition...
