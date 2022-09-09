ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

Where to Get Free Food on National Cheeseburger Day

Over the past decade, I've cut my beef consumption for ethical and environmental reasons; and yet, to this day, I will wholeheartedly argue that, when executed properly, the cheeseburger is the perfect food. How can you top meat and cheese contained within the ideal handheld package: the bun?. To honor...
RESTAURANTS
Epicurious

Cheater’s Chicken and Dumplings in the Instant Pot

There are two major shortcuts in this cheater’s (but still deeply flavorful) take on classic Southern chicken and dumplings. The first is that instead of making dumplings from scratch, I use packaged potato gnocchi, which are, after all, technically dumplings, and make for an especially hearty dish. The second is that I don’t bother browning all the chicken pieces. I only brown as many as fit in the pot for one batch. Since the skin is discarded after cooking, there’s no need to stand there getting splattered by chicken fat for any longer than you have to, which is just long enough to build a caramelized layer on the bottom of the pressure cooker to add flavor to the broth. This comforting recipe takes some time to put together, but it’s still doable on a weeknight, and worth every minute.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shake Shack#Beef#Lettuce#Angus#Potato#Food Drink
SheKnows

This $19 Hassle-Free Tool That Eliminates Litter Box Odor Has Been Dubbed a ‘Game-Changer’ For Cat Owners

Our greatest enemy, as a cat owner, is the litter box. It smells awful, it takes up so much of our time doing daily trips to the garbage, and it’s super messy when our cats throw the clumps everywhere. It can be a bit of a pain. While we found a few tools to help alleviate this pain in the butt, we’re still dealing with that awful smell that no amount of candles can cover. That is, until now. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the answer to our prayers, and for less than $20! Buy: Litter Genie Plus Pail $19.10,...
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy