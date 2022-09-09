ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 6

Related
WTVQ

Kentucky unveils first PACE Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hardin, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

New figures: $4M raised in Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Gov. Andy Beshear continues fundraising for his re-election campaign, the Kentucky Democratic Party has released new figures on how much money has now been raised. According to the Kentucky Democratic Party chair, $4 million has been raised in Beshear’s re-election. Beshear so far...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Matt Bevin
Person
Steve Beshear
kentuckytoday.com

Editorial Roundup: Florida

Orlando Sentinel. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Our schools have problems. Bathrooms aren’t among them. In a functioning Florida Legislature, state Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) would be an outlier. In this Florida Legislature, he’s dangerously mainstream. Like Republicans in other states, Florida lawmakers claim that public education’s main...
FLORIDA STATE
wymt.com

Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

FEMA may be able to offer rental assistance to some

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Those who lost their homes due to the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky and received initial rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be eligible for continued rental assistance. This aid is for residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
kazu.org

A month after record flooding, a "crooked road" lies ahead for eastern Kentucky

WHITESBURG, Ky. — Laverne Fields and her family have been living in a camper by the side of the road in Millstone, Ky., for more than a month. In late July, a week of intense storms turned the quiet mountain stream behind her mobile home into a raging river. More than six feet of water swept her trailer from its foundation. Fields and her family barely escaped before the force of the water shattered the trailer across the creek, where half of it still sits, its contents spilling out. She'd just paid the trailer off a year ago.
MILLSTONE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Affordable Care Act#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Health Rankings
wkyufm.org

‘Forever chemicals’ are contaminating Kentucky fish

Forever chemicals are tainting Kentucky fish. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet released a study Friday that found the same kinds of chemicals used in Teflon pans in every single fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state. Researchers collected and tested fish including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill and sunfish.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumnews1.com

Your Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 16-18

Friday September 16 @ 8 p.m. Friday September 16 @ 8 p.m. Saturday September 17 @ 8 p.m. Friday September 16 @ 11 a.m. Saturday September 17 @ 7:30 p.m. Saturday September 17 @ 8 p.m. Whitney Hall. Sunday September 18 @ 4 p.m. Lynn Family Stadium. Friday September 16...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

New Mexico launches food drive for wildfire victims

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico on Wednesday launched a campaign to replenish meat supplies for residents who lost their homes or were forced to evacuate due to a historic wildfire sparked by the federal government. Many residents in rural parts of northern New Mexico depend on elk,...
SANTA FE, NM
WBKO

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WBKR

One Kentucky Family Is Helping Support Other Families Suffering the Loss of a Child

The loss of a child is one of the most if not the most painful feeling in the world. One Kentucky family is helping support other families suffering through one special event. The vision for The TEARS Foundation is to meet a global need and provide its program across the world, by providing compassionate support to families who have lost a child with financial assistance to help lift the financial burden of paying for funeral services and offering comprehensive, ongoing bereavement care for bereaved families. The TEARS Foundation was founded in 2002 by Sarah Slack after experiencing the stillbirth of her son, Jesse Curtis Slack, on November 14, 2000. Sarah decided to turn her tragedy into an opportunity to reach out to other families who have lost a baby and make a positive impact in her community.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy