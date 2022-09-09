Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky lawmakers press for answers over child welfare reimbursement delay
State lawmakers are scratching their heads over why help for child advocacy centers is being held up.
WTVQ
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
Study: Kentucky is the 6th least diverse state in US
From 2009 to 2020, Kentucky's diversity rank remained primarily unchanged, one of the few states to remain stagnant.
wnky.com
EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Voter Registration Deadline is Oct. 11, Abortion Amendment on Ballot
With only four weeks left before the state’s voter-registration deadline, advocacy groups say they are sounding the alarm on a ballot initiative which would ensure abortion is not considered a constitutional right. Michael Muller, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, said Amendment 2 would create a new section with...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
WTVQ
New figures: $4M raised in Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Gov. Andy Beshear continues fundraising for his re-election campaign, the Kentucky Democratic Party has released new figures on how much money has now been raised. According to the Kentucky Democratic Party chair, $4 million has been raised in Beshear’s re-election. Beshear so far...
Could annual COVID-19 boosters become a reality for Kentuckians?
he White House COVID-19 Response Team recently announced that people may need to get annual COVID-19 boosters similar to your annual flu shot.
RELATED PEOPLE
kentuckytoday.com
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Orlando Sentinel. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Our schools have problems. Bathrooms aren’t among them. In a functioning Florida Legislature, state Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) would be an outlier. In this Florida Legislature, he’s dangerously mainstream. Like Republicans in other states, Florida lawmakers claim that public education’s main...
wymt.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
kentuckytoday.com
FEMA may be able to offer rental assistance to some
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Those who lost their homes due to the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky and received initial rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be eligible for continued rental assistance. This aid is for residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin,...
kazu.org
A month after record flooding, a "crooked road" lies ahead for eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Laverne Fields and her family have been living in a camper by the side of the road in Millstone, Ky., for more than a month. In late July, a week of intense storms turned the quiet mountain stream behind her mobile home into a raging river. More than six feet of water swept her trailer from its foundation. Fields and her family barely escaped before the force of the water shattered the trailer across the creek, where half of it still sits, its contents spilling out. She'd just paid the trailer off a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Cunningham: A dangerous movement is afoot in KY and the independence of our courts is at stake
The constitutions of the United States and Kentucky are the only things that separate us from the jungle. Try to imagine where you might be without the U.S. Constitution. Some of you might be in slave labor somewhere because of the way you spell your last name. Some of you...
wkyufm.org
‘Forever chemicals’ are contaminating Kentucky fish
Forever chemicals are tainting Kentucky fish. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet released a study Friday that found the same kinds of chemicals used in Teflon pans in every single fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state. Researchers collected and tested fish including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill and sunfish.
spectrumnews1.com
'We all know that you can't teach a hungry child': Kentucky man plans to travel the nation to demo healthy school meals
RICHMOND, Ky. — School cafeterias across the nation and Kentucky continue to experience supply chain issues. "We all know that you can't teach a hungry child," said Scott Anderson, a former food service director. But Anderson hopes to ease those burdens by offering practical solutions to school districts across...
Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery
I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Your Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 16-18
Friday September 16 @ 8 p.m. Friday September 16 @ 8 p.m. Saturday September 17 @ 8 p.m. Friday September 16 @ 11 a.m. Saturday September 17 @ 7:30 p.m. Saturday September 17 @ 8 p.m. Whitney Hall. Sunday September 18 @ 4 p.m. Lynn Family Stadium. Friday September 16...
kentuckytoday.com
New Mexico launches food drive for wildfire victims
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico on Wednesday launched a campaign to replenish meat supplies for residents who lost their homes or were forced to evacuate due to a historic wildfire sparked by the federal government. Many residents in rural parts of northern New Mexico depend on elk,...
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
One Kentucky Family Is Helping Support Other Families Suffering the Loss of a Child
The loss of a child is one of the most if not the most painful feeling in the world. One Kentucky family is helping support other families suffering through one special event. The vision for The TEARS Foundation is to meet a global need and provide its program across the world, by providing compassionate support to families who have lost a child with financial assistance to help lift the financial burden of paying for funeral services and offering comprehensive, ongoing bereavement care for bereaved families. The TEARS Foundation was founded in 2002 by Sarah Slack after experiencing the stillbirth of her son, Jesse Curtis Slack, on November 14, 2000. Sarah decided to turn her tragedy into an opportunity to reach out to other families who have lost a baby and make a positive impact in her community.
Comments / 6