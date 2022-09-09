Read full article on original website
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
Man Dies After Being Rescued From Water During Ironman Triathlon
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A man competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz triathlon died after being rescued during the swim part of the race on Sunday, Ironman officials announced Tuesday. The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital after needing medical assistance at the race, which...
3 women injured after 50-foot-tall oak tree falls at SF Bay Area park
The incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. on the Mine Hill Trail at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in San Jose.
Remains of missing Bay Area woman found in wooded area
She had been missing since 2019.
Why the SF Zoo is one of the few in the country that have koalas
Without SF parks, these zoo animals wouldn't have anything to eat.
Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
Tuesday News Roundup
A new website is now available for anyone who is seeking reproductive care in California, the governor's office announced Tuesday. The new abortion resource website, abortion.ca.gov, provides information regarding privacy rights, abortion steps, types of abortion, how to find emotional or financial support and where to find providers for the procedure.
Pedestrian Fatally Hit By Car In Marina District Identified
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man who died after being struck by a car in San Francisco's Marina District last week has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Carpenter, according to the San Francisco medical examiner's office. The collision was reported about 5:20 a.m. Sept. 8 in the area of Lombard and...
4 Wounded In East Oakland Shooting Tuesday
OAKLAND (BCN) Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered...
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life Of San Jose Man
A fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 51-year-old San Jose man in San Jose last Thursday. The collision occurred Sept. 8 at 4:10 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 880 to South Bascom Avenue, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle ran off...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
Another real estate tech company lays off workers in response to housing slowdown
The company is the latest to reduce its workforce amid a cooling real estate market.
The real ‘Mexican pizza’ is in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission District
"I discovered the 'real Mexican pizza' while drunk in the Mission 9 years ago."
How to really fix San Francisco's government
"Our system is broken - let's live up to our reputation as the City That Knows How and fix it."
Woman Sues San Francisco Over Arrest Based on DNA From Her Rape Kit
A woman whose DNA from a rape kit was used by the police to arrest her in connection with an unrelated property crime last year filed a federal lawsuit against the city of San Francisco on Monday, saying that the Police Department had engaged in an “unconstitutional invasion of privacy.”
The Broken Record in San Francisco, once featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' to close permanently
There was a selection of more than 300 whiskeys at the Broken Record.
Gavin Newsom goes after SF tech titan Lyft in new ad against Prop. 30
Newsom calls Prop. 30 a "trojan horse" and "one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer-funded subsidy."
Sergeant accused of leading rogue cops gets prison term
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former police sergeant who authorities said led a group of officers who illegally stopped and searched numerous people and vehicles and stole thousands of dollars from them was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in federal prison. Michael Cheff, 51, an Oakland resident who...
