Santa Clara County, CA

SFGate

Man Dies After Being Rescued From Water During Ironman Triathlon

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A man competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz triathlon died after being rescued during the swim part of the race on Sunday, Ironman officials announced Tuesday. The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital after needing medical assistance at the race, which...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Tuesday News Roundup

A new website is now available for anyone who is seeking reproductive care in California, the governor's office announced Tuesday. The new abortion resource website, abortion.ca.gov, provides information regarding privacy rights, abortion steps, types of abortion, how to find emotional or financial support and where to find providers for the procedure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Pedestrian Fatally Hit By Car In Marina District Identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man who died after being struck by a car in San Francisco's Marina District last week has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Carpenter, according to the San Francisco medical examiner's office. The collision was reported about 5:20 a.m. Sept. 8 in the area of Lombard and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Rembrandt
SFGate

4 Wounded In East Oakland Shooting Tuesday

OAKLAND (BCN) Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life Of San Jose Man

A fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 51-year-old San Jose man in San Jose last Thursday. The collision occurred Sept. 8 at 4:10 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 880 to South Bascom Avenue, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle ran off...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Sergeant accused of leading rogue cops gets prison term

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former police sergeant who authorities said led a group of officers who illegally stopped and searched numerous people and vehicles and stole thousands of dollars from them was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in federal prison. Michael Cheff, 51, an Oakland resident who...
PATERSON, NJ

