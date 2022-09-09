ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at age 96 and private interment later Monday. On Friday evening, King Charles III and his siblings will stand vigil at their mother’s coffin for 15 minutes as it lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also stood vigil with the coffin when it lay in St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier this week. After the state funeral, attended by some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state and other dignitaries, Elizabeth’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage with Charles and other royals walking behind.
The Independent

Queen funeral — latest: William and Kate greet mourners as two-minute silence announced

Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. The announcement comes as the new Prince and Princess of Wales spend time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen. In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state grew through the day to stretch for 4.4 miles (seven kilometers), past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. Thousands in the line didn’t mind the hours of waiting. “I’m glad there was a...
U.K.
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Have Found a New Home

It's official: Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, have found a new home. Following the passing of Her Majesty, a source close to the Duke of York confirmed with CNN that her pups will be taken in by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. They'll live at the duke and duchess's current residence, the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
ANIMALS
The Royal Family Attends Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving in Scotland

The royal family are reuniting (once again) to honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Today, the queen’s coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a special Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, which will be led by Reverend Calum MacLeod. The ceremony will celebrate the monarch’s life, her 70-year reign and her connection to Scotland.
WORLD
Princess Beatrice May Soon Have a Prominent New Role Under King Charles

With the newly appointed King Charles taking the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, a lot of change is happening in the British monarchy. In light of the shift in power, it seems Princess Beatrice could have a new important role under her uncle’s reign.
U.K.
