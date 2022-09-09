Read full article on original website
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
Oprah Winfrey Talks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reuniting with the Royal Family: ‘There’s an Opportunity for Peacemaking’
It’s been over a year since Oprah Winfrey sat down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her bombshell CBS interview. Now that some time has passed, the former talk show host has taken time to reflect and, when asked, shared some *thoughts* on a possible reunion within the British royal family.
Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at age 96 and private interment later Monday. On Friday evening, King Charles III and his siblings will stand vigil at their mother’s coffin for 15 minutes as it lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also stood vigil with the coffin when it lay in St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier this week. After the state funeral, attended by some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state and other dignitaries, Elizabeth’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage with Charles and other royals walking behind.
Queen funeral — latest: William and Kate greet mourners as two-minute silence announced
Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. The announcement comes as the new Prince and Princess of Wales spend time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen. In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her...
The Big Emmys Mistake Olivia Newton-John Fans Can’t Forgive
The Memoriam Tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards allowed us to remember all the stars who passed away over the last year. From honoring names like Betty White to Sidney Poitier, audiences were able to grief those we’ve lost too soon. But, there was one major error in the tribute ceremony that fans are not letting go.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Turning the Mines of Moria Into the Halls of Khazad-dûm
It’s hard to imagine now that there are several movies and a TV show based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, but at one point there were very different, competing visions of what Middle Earth looks like. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” production designer Ramsey Avery first fell in love with Tolkien illustrations by the Brothers Hildebrandt in the ’70s and has watched artistic interpretations of the author’s legendarium evolve over the decades, to the point where the work of Alan Lee and John Howe was so central to Peter Jackson’s vision for his...
Jennifer Coolidge Refused to Leave the Emmys Stage as They Played Her Off—She Started a Dance Party Instead
There were a number of iconic moments at the 74th Emmy Awards, but perhaps one of the best was when Jennifer Coolidge was awarded the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The White Lotus. The category was stacked with...
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state grew through the day to stretch for 4.4 miles (seven kilometers), past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. Thousands in the line didn’t mind the hours of waiting. “I’m glad there was a...
Reese Witherspoon Posts Shares Rare Picture of Her Grandmother (and We Can Totally See the Resemblance)
Time and time again, Reese Witherspoon continues to prove her family genes are stronger than ever. (Exhibit A: Her eldest children, Deacon and Ava, practically look like carbon copies of their mother.) The Morning Show actress posted a snapshot of a novel by Cheryl Strayed and an old photo of...
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Have Found a New Home
It's official: Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, have found a new home. Following the passing of Her Majesty, a source close to the Duke of York confirmed with CNN that her pups will be taken in by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. They'll live at the duke and duchess's current residence, the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Kelly Ripa Is a New Magazine Cover Star But Her Red Dress Steals the Show
It's been quite the exciting month for Kelly Ripa. Not only is the Live with Kelly and Ryan host releasing her first-ever memoir (and embarking on a small tour of the U.S. to promote it), but now, she's the cover star of this month's edition of Haute Living. Ripa shared...
All the Must-See Looks from the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Television's biggest night has finally arrived. That's right—it's time for the 74th annual Emmy Awards. And while we love seeing our favorite shows take home the prizes, we also can never get enough of the red carpet fashion. Make sure to check back here throughout the night to see what all the stars wore to the big event.
See the ‘Abbott Elementary’ Stars’ Fab Fashion on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
The Abbott Elementary cast have officially arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards, and their showstopping fashion is bound to be the talk of the next PTA meeting. From Quinta Brunson to Tyler James Williams, keep reading for the best Abbott Elementary looks from the 74th annual ceremony. 1. Quinta Brunson...
Sofía Vergara Stuns in Yellow Bedazzled Dior Gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Many celebrities made a big impression with their show-stopping looks at the 2022 Emmy Awards. And of course, Sofía Vergara left us impressed (as always) with her stunning yellow ensemble. During the event, the Modern Family alum walked across the stage rocking a bright yellow Dior bedazzled spaghetti-strap gown....
The Royal Family Attends Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving in Scotland
The royal family are reuniting (once again) to honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Today, the queen’s coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a special Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, which will be led by Reverend Calum MacLeod. The ceremony will celebrate the monarch’s life, her 70-year reign and her connection to Scotland.
'Virgin River' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals the Secret Behind Mel's Strawberry Blonde Hair
Mel’s hair may look luscious on Virgin River, but according to actress Alexandra Breckenridge, it’s a constant battle on set of the popular Netflix series. The This Is Us alum, 40, sat down for a recent interview with New Beauty and shared the secret behind Mel’s gorgeous blonde hair on Virgin River: endless maintenance.
Princess Beatrice May Soon Have a Prominent New Role Under King Charles
With the newly appointed King Charles taking the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, a lot of change is happening in the British monarchy. In light of the shift in power, it seems Princess Beatrice could have a new important role under her uncle’s reign.
‘Virgin River’ Stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole Tease Fans with a Season 5 Update on Instagram
Here come Virgin River stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole giving us (yet another) exclusive update from season five. Both actors shared a behind-the-scenes update from the set of season five. O’Toole (who plays Hope McCrea) posted a snapshot with Henderson (aka Jack Sheridan) where they’re in the middle of filming the new installment.
Gwyneth Paltrow Marks the End of Summer with New Photo of Her Lookalike Children
Summer has officially come to a close. In honor of fall (pumpkin spice, anyone?) actress Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her fondest summer memories with her grown-up children. The Goop founder posted a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page (see below), highlighting a few fun moments from the summer. In one of the photos, she stood beside her two teenage kids, Apple (18) and Moses (16), in what appears to be an outdoor dining setup. Paltrow and Apple practically looked like twins, rocking stylish summer ensembles. Moses sported a white T-shirt with gray trousers.
Michael Keaton Is the Lucky Recipient of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
And the Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie goes to…Michael Keaton!. Tonight, television’s biggest stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 74th annual Emmy Awards. During the ceremony, the actor brought home the statuette for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Dopesick.
