Read full article on original website
Related
thezebra.org
City of Alexandria to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
ALEXANDRIA, VA – The City of Alexandria invites the public to attend a remembrance ceremony Sunday, September 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., at City Hall Market Square (301 King St.), to mark the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The ceremony will remember those killed, those who survived, and all who were affected. The event will also show gratitude and honor to those who risked or gave their lives while responding to the incident to save others. In case of inclement weather, the event will not be held.
popville.com
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
Comments / 0