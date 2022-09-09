Read full article on original website
Times News
Migration Fest is Saturday at Lehigh Gap Nature Center
Lehigh Gap Nature Center will have its 21st Migration Fest on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The event is a celebration of the Appalachian Mountains ecology along the Kittatinny Ridge. All activities are at the center’s Osprey House visitor and education center. A bird walk for beginners and families...
Times News
Shoe drive nets goods, monetary donations
A shoe drive Saturday at the Blue Bomber Notary netted about 250 usable shoes and $113 in donations for Blue Mountain Animal Rescue. The shoes are taken to a group for money or credit for the animal rescue group. Anyone wishing to donate shoes or animal-related items can drop them off at the Notary at 210 Delaware Ave., Palmerton from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays this month. If dropping off Tuesday through Friday put them next door at Mauro’s barber shop. Wendy Borger, left, owner of the Notary, organized the shoe drive with help from Donna Crum, president of the organization. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 14, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks...
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
Times News
Lehighton Class of 1967 meets Sept. 23
The Lehighton Class of 1967 will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Beacon Diner on Route 443 in Lehighton. All members of the class are invited to attend. For information call 570-620-5565.
Times News
Alzheimer’s walk in Weatherly
Join Heritage Hill Senior Community in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease during the annual Hill’s Angels Memory Walk on Oct. 1. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., the program begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Join the group for a morning walk through...
Times News
Kids Closet Sale starts today in Slatington
The Kids Closet Sale is ready to go today through Thursday at a new location. It will be at the new Slatington Expo Center at the Slatington Marketplace on Route 873 in Slatington. This marks the 13th year for the semiannual consignment sale, said Jen Benninger, ad director for the...
Times News
A little bit country
After three days of rain early last week forced folks inside, locals welcomed a chance to get outdoors Thursday. Here, performer Steve Cebenko serenades music lovers with a variety of selections from country to pop at a free outdoor concert at the Tamaqua train station sponsored by Explore Schuylkill. The free Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series will end Thursday, with a performance by the group Shellshocked Churchills, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Tamaqua Class of 1962 reunion Sat.
The Tamaqua Area Joint High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th Class reunion from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Basile’s Restaurant in Hometown. From noon to 1 p.m. with be a social, including a cash bar. Class photo will be at 12:30 p.m. Buffet dinner is from 1-2 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m. will be a class meeting with a “memorial minute.”
Times News
KeyBank to close Palmerton branch in December
A Palmerton bank will become the next financial institution to shutter its doors later this year. The KeyBank branch at 372 Delaware Ave. will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 2, according to a letter sent out to customers on Sept. 1. It will be combined with KeyBank’s Lehighton branch at...
Times News
Free ham radio classes start Sept. 27
The Delaware Lehigh Amateur Radio Club is offering free classes this fall for anyone who would like to obtain an amateur radio license. The program, which starts Sept. 27, will run for 10 weeks and prepare students to take the Federal Communications Commission’s Amateur basic license examination. Ham radio...
Times News
Wertmans dig into family history at Carbon reunion
The Wertman family held its first reunion in Carbon County on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn in Franklin Township, with genealogy being the main theme. Family members, 12 were in attendance, shared information on how to research family records, the family’s DNA project, and to learn about some of the family relatives.
Times News
Tamaqua remembers those lost on 9/11
“Let us remember that so many brave first responders, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical personnel ran to save members of their flock. They were angels God sent, not just to save our lives, but to grant hope to our souls. They were and are part of what is best of our American spirit.”
Times News
On this date: Sept. 12, 1969
The Summit Hill Garden Club seated its officers during the fall dinner meeting held at the Edgemont Lodge, Lansford. Installed as president was Mrs. Fred Evans. Other officers are Mrs. Thomas Barr, first vice president; Mrs. Edward Snyder, second vice president; Mrs. Edwin Shires, secretary; Mrs. Robert Gerber, treasurer; and Mrs. Robert Hughes, chaplain.
Times News
Monroe County holds Alzheimer’s Association Walk
The sky was blue. The sun was shining and Northampton County Community College, Monroe Campus was a sea of orange, purple, yellow and white plastic flowers spinning in the wind. On Saturday, Monroe County residents joined the fight at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s. The walk...
Times News
Pennsylvania farmers help feed the needy
Farmers across the commonwealth have been turning over their fruits, vegetables, eggs and more to a state program that makes sure their neighbors don’t go hungry. The Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System helps Pennsylvanians in need, not just during September’s Hunger Action Month but throughout the year. “We cannot...
Times News
Carbon remembers late oncologist
As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
Times News
Northern Lehigh fills school board seat
A former Northern Lehigh School District administrator will wear a different hat. On a 6-2 vote, the school board at a special meeting on Monday appointed retired district co-director of business affairs Rhonda Frantz to fill a vacant seat on the board. Directors Michelle Heckman and Chad Christman were opposed.
Times News
Sokol club donates to police
The Sokol Citizens Club of Nesquehoning recently donated $1,000 to help support its borough police department. Accepting the check from Anthony DeMarco, president of the Sokol Club, left, on behalf of the department is Mayor Tom Kattner. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Line dancing in Schuylkill
It’s time to put on those cowboy boots and mosey down to the Walk In Art Center for a fun night of country line dancing, outdoors, with live country band Sunset Road on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. Sunset Road hails from the...
