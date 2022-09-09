Read full article on original website
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]
What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
Say WATT? Wyo Light Co. is Open in Laramie
This year, Laramie folks won't have to worry or stress about putting up and cleaning up their Christmas lights. Wyo Light Co. is here to the rescue. Wyo Light Co. is a family-run, small business, that will you help you in handling all of your holiday lighting needs, start to finish. From design and installation to removal and storage, Wyo Light Co. will provide you with a hassle-free holiday season.
THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
Fall Fest Returning to Laramie This October
Are you as excited about the Fall Fest as I am? The Fall Fest will be returning to Laramie this October 22, thanks to the Laramie Foster Closet. So many events will be happening during the festival, such as a chili cook-off, hot cocoa bar, pie eating contests, and many more! Make sure you grab every single one of your family, friends, and neighbors down to the Albany County Fairgrounds this October 22 for some FALL-tastic Fun.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
THIS WEEKEND: University of Wyoming Family Weekend
This Friday, 9th, to Sunday, the 11th, the University of Wyoming will host a "Family Weekend" event for students to enjoy with their families. Each year Family Weekend offers families an opportunity to share in the UW experience and spend time with their own special students. Parents, grandparents, siblings, and other family members of currently enrolled UW students are invited to visit the UW-Laramie campus for an event-packed, memory-making weekend!
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
University of Wyoming Extension Releases New High-Altitude Cookbook
The University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads, and pizza. As someone from sea elevation, I did not know cooking and baking at high altitude require a...
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Air Quality Alert, High Fire Danger
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people about poor air quality and high fire danger in areas of southeast Wyoming today. The air quality warning, which has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, includes Laramie and Rawlins, but not Cheyenne. But the area covered by the Red Flag Fire warning includes Cheyenne as well as Laramie and Rawlins.
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Slated For Saturday
The Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Cheyenne East High School on Saturday. The Cheyenne event is being held in conjunction with similar events across the country. According to a news release, here are some details on the Cheyenne stair climb:. SCHEDULE:. - Onsite Registration 3:30 PM. -...
University of Wyoming Extension Releases New Publication on Personal Income Trends in Wyoming
A bulletin recently published by the University of Wyoming Extension provides a valuable new resource for public officials, community planners, local business owners, and citizens interested in personal income trends in Wyoming. Titled “Assessing 2001-2018 Total Personal Income and Its Components for the Rocky Mountain Region, Wyoming, and Its Counties,”...
Dunham Family Gift Supports University of Wyoming Student Teachers
The Dunham Family Fellows program was created thanks to the recent gift from Dave and Kelly Dunham to the University of Wyoming College of Education. The fellowship program aims to develop future teacher leaders for Wyoming, according to a release by the University of Wyoming. What is the Dunham Family...
THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
