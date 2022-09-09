Read full article on original website
WWE's The Bloodline Has A New Championship Title
After a fan vote, it was revealed that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' opponent for tonight's NXT One Year Anniversary would be Wes Lee, but then Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee ahead of the match and delivered a brutal beatdown. They stomped on him and kicked him and even slammed his head into a locker door, and so when it was time for the match he said there was no opponent to fight. That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit and the Bloodline's newest member showed up, telling Hayes he had next, and they would proceed to have a match. Then Sikoa shocked everyone when he pinned Hayes and gave The Bloodline another Championship Title, and odds are we'll be seeing it soon on SmackDown, but will Hayes follow suit? We'll have to wait and see.
Former WWE Champion Reportedly Written Off WWE TV
This week's Monday Night Raw ended with The Judgement Day attacking Edge's leg after interfering in "The Rated-R Superstar's" match with Dominik Mysterio. The commentary team made it sound as if the heel faction had broken Edge's leg, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, this was done deliberately. He noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge's current WWE contract has him working a limited number of dates and speculated that this was the latest injury angle to keep him off television for a while.
AEW Pulls Multiple Stars From Full Gear 2022's Poster
AEW fans noticed that the poster for the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view underwent some notable changes after the incident during All Out weekend. With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks currently serving suspensions for the locker room brawl that took place after the pay-per-view and CM Punk's uncertain status with the promotion after his scathing media scrum comments and subsequent fight, all four are no longer featured on the poster. Punk has since been replaced by Toni Storm, while MJF is front and center instead of Omega and the Bucks. Other stars like Wardlow and The Acclaimed have also been added in.
WWE Fans Are Thrilled With Potential Return of NXT Black and Gold
WWE NXT saved the biggest surprise of their One-Year Anniversary celebration for last, as after a surprising North American Championship Title change WWE revealed that NXT was getting a brand redesign. After a video focused on what the 2.0 era has achieved and how it has developed the next wave of stars, WWE said that wasn't changing, but then revealed a fresh logo that was reminiscent of the Black & Gold era that has become synonymous with NXT over the years. It remains to be seen what else will change moving forward, but even with the potential of a more black & gold style NXT, WWE fans are thrilled, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
WWE NXT Makes Major Change That WWE Fans Will Love
WWE celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 tonight with a stacked episode, which included Championship matches, a steel cage match, welcome returns, surprising team-ups, and a major Title change. That wasn't all though, as WWE saved the most surprising move for last. As the episode came to a close, a video was played that talked about the journey to this point and how NXT has always been a place for the next stars to develop. The video then said that the goal will remain the same and that isn't changing, but then also revealed a major change to the brand's look and logo, and WWE fans are sure to love it.
WWE Star Reveals Injury Will Sideline Her For 9 Months
Tonight's episode of WWE NXT contained some unfortunate news, as an NXT star revealed she will be out with an injury for quite some time. During the show, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon, and Sanga were all seen together, and you could clearly see that Leon was wearing a knee brace. She then said that "it's torn" and that she will be sidelined for up to 9 months, and then Sanga said to turn a negative into a positive and that now is Valentina's time to shine. It's unclear when the injury occurred, but we wish Yulisa all the best and a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the ring better than ever.
AEW Suspension Ends, Update on Other Wrestlers Suspended From All Out Fight
AEW suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels and Pat Buck following the locker room brawl that took place between the AEW executive vice presidents, CM Punk and Ace Steel. While it's unclear what will become of both Punk, who instigated the brawl with his comments at the pay-per-view's post-show media scrum, and Steel, who allegedly bit Omega during the incident, the EVPs were scrubbed from TV last week while the backstage officials were handed suspensions for being in proximity of the fight.
Is WWE Reviving NXT TakeOver?
This week's WWE NXT signified major change was on the horizon for the company's developmental brand. After a video package reflecting on the past year of NXT 2.0, it was revealed that the logo was being reverted back to a black, gold and white logo with the 2.0 moniker removed, giving fans hope that the "Black and Gold" era of NXT could be on its way back. There's now another sign of that being the case, as Fightful Select reported on Wednesday that "Takeover shows are on the horizon" and that Halloween Havoc will be bumped up to a pay-per-view on Peacock this October.
Stokely Hathaway Reveals His New Faction The Firm, Explains Why They Helped MJF Win the Casino Ladder Match
MJF cut a promo on Jon Moxley this week, warning him and everyone else left in the AEW World Championship tournament that they better stay out of his way when he decides to cash in the AEW World Championship shot he earned by winning the Casino Ladder Match back at All Out. He also decided to explain what happened that night, revealing he had a faction "on retainer" led by his best friend Stokely Hathaway. The group then arrived, with Hathaway announcing them as The Firm.
AEW World Title Match Set for AEW Grand Slam
All Elite Wrestling is seven days away from crowning a new world champion. Following AEW All Out, CM Punk was forced to vacate his AEW World Championship due to a triceps injury, for which he was forced to undergo surgery for and will consequently be on the shelf for upwards of eight months. Beyond the injury, Punk's controversial comments at the AEW All Out press conference has just about erased him from AEW programming, as his name and image have been omitted from recent broadcasts. Despite the injury, AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time in regards to making a new plan.
Here's Why G4's WWE Themed Episode Didn't Air Today
G4 and WWE have been teaming up quite a bit since Xavier Woods joined the network, and they even created a true G4 WWE combo in the recently relaunched Arena series. The latest example of this ongoing partnership was a WWE-heavy takeover of Attack of the Show, which was set to feature Bayley, Tyler Breeze, Big E, and Kofi Kingston. Unfortunately, that didn't happen today, as the episode was cancelled. G4 announced the news on their social media pages, and while they didn't specify why it was cancelled, there was news today that G4 just suffered major layoffs, and that is likely the reason the episode was cancelled. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today's layoffs, and hopefully, everyone bounces back soon.
Which WWE Championships Are Reportedly Getting New Designs Next?
New WWE Championship designs are on the horizon, according to a new report from inside @BeltFanDan. The account previously reported that the company was preparing to make numerous design changes now that Triple H is in charge of WWE's Creative, though it was determined at the time which titles would get the facelift. The same account reported this week that the tag team championships — both men and women — will be getting changed. WWE has stuck with the spartan helmet design on its men's tag titles since 2010, originally referred to as the "penny belts." The strap and plate color have since changed multiple times, though The Usos recently unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships by beating RK-Bro back in May.
Bianca Belair Reveals Dream Lineup for StrongEST WWE Faction
The Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has no problem holding things down on her own, but also has no issue accepting some help now and again. She did just that recently when she teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Damage CTRL, the newest powerhouse faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. That partnership is very much temporary, but in a new interview with Inside The Ropes' Kenny McIntosh and Alex McCarthy, Belair revealed she has wondered about putting together her own faction, and if she did make it happen, she has two stars picked for it and a name. That would be The StrongEST, and it would pair Belair with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodrigeuz.
Kenny Omega Seemingly Responds to CM Punk's AEW All Out Comments
All parties involved in the AEW All Out backstage fight have held their digital breaths for over a week. CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks have all been relatively radio silent since the pay-per-view's press conference concluded, with the only activity being the Bucks regularly reposting Instagram Stories to their individual pages. Punk and Omega have been completely inactive on their platforms, with only Omega dropping the occasional like on some tweets. That changed earlier today, when Omega retweeted a new video of himself in Japan.
Logan Paul Wants WWE's Roman Reigns One on One, Reigns Responds
WWE's Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns recently touched on a number of topics during an interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, including a match against The Rock, his famous promo battle with John Cena, and more. Paul jsut recently started his WWE career, but after the interview, he revealed that he now knows who he wants to face for his next big match, and he is going big, as that opponent is none other than Reigns. Paul wants Roman one-on-one (via Fightful), and Reigns responded just as you would expect him to respond to someone looking to face the head of the Bloodline so soon.
Former AEW Star Elaborates On His Issue With CM Punk
All eyes have been on All Elite Wrestling since AEW All Out, and that includes talent within the wrestling world. The drama following CM Punk's press conference has awoken many dormant opinions of the two-time AEW World Champion, one of the most prevalent being Bobby Fish's. Fish has blasted Punk in numerous interviews, specifically criticizing his move-set. Fish took exception with Punk's reliance on mixed martial arts within his wrestling style, as he does not view Punk as a true mixed martial artist. On top of that, Fish pointed out that Punk also stole his finisher from New Japan's KENTA.
MJF Fires Back at Criticism of AEW's WWE References
All Elite Wrestling has never been shy about sending shots to Titan Towers. The digs at WWE have been running since AEW's first event, which saw Cody Rhodes destroy a Triple H-esque throne with a sledgehammer. Since then, AEW has sporadically blasted World Wrestling Entertainment on weekly television, regularly coming in Max Caster's entrance raps and various in-ring promos. One star who's never been shy about dropping the odd allusion to the other side is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF has built up the "bidding war of 2024" as part of his gimmick, even if the lines between fiction and reality have become blurred in recent months.
WWE Reveals Mandy Rose's Next Challenger on NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary
Tonight's one-year anniversary of WWE NXT 2.0 had to include the show's biggest faction in Toxic Attraction, and they didn't disappoint, as Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose all headed to the ring. Rose had a lot to say about how they've been the biggest thing in NXT 2.0, and they've backed it up with an impressive Title reign. Jayne and Dolin also put the Women's Tag Team Champions on notice, but then Rose got her next challenger, as she was interrupted by Alba Fyre, and she was looking to make a statement.
Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Reign Has Gotten Complicated
Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having unified the WWE and Universal titles at WrestleMania 38 back in April. And while "The Tribal Chief's" reign has reached historic heights since first becoming Universal Champion back in 2020, there have been plenty of criticisms about his reign ever since WrestleMania. His new WWE contract gives him a much lighter schedule, but it has left Monday Night Raw without a world champion for the past five months and the company is gearing up for its fourth pay-per-view of the year to not have at least one world title match on the card.
Massive WWE United States Championship Match Booked for Sept. 19 WWE Raw
The WWE United States Championship has been elevated to new heights ever since Triple H took over WWE Creative. In the weeks since successfully defending the title at SummerSlam in dominant fashion, Bobby Lashley has become a fighting champion — successfully retaining against Tommaso Ciampa, AJ Styles and The Miz (in a Steel Cage) on episodes of Raw. But the stakes will be raised next week as "The All Mighty" will defend his title against Seth Rollins.
