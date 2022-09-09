Roku isn't the only company with a new small subwoofer for its speakers. Sonos just announced its own, the Sub Mini. The Sonos Sub Mini is a scaled-down version of the Sonos Sub, the company's already established add-on subwoofer for its sound systems. At 14 pounds it's about a third the weight of the Sonos Sub, though it's a few inches wider at 9.1 inches. While the Sub is boxy and the Sub Mini is cylindrical, both share a similar cut-out design with a long, oblong keyhole in the center.

ELECTRONICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO