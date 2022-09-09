Two Constables, Four Police Chiefs And Over 3,000 Other Texans Were Members Of The Oath Keepers, Report Says

Read full article on original website
The Most Dangerous City in Texas is Run By a Republican. Here’s Why That Doesn’t Matter
It is a major Republican talking point in Texas that Democratically controlled cities are hotbeds of crime and villainy, a predictable side effect of liberalism. The problem with this assertion is that the most dangerous city in Texas is one of the few major metropolitan areas controlled by a Republican.
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border
I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
Abbott Disgracefully Buses More Asylum Seekers To D.C. Neighborhood In Dark Of Night
In a pre-dawn political stunt, Gov. Greg Abbott once again ordered two buses of asylum seekers at Texas taxpayer expense, this time to a D.C. neighborhood. Roughly 100 asylum seekers were intentionally dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence located on the sprawling grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. (USNO) Aid group volunteers had been waiting since 5:30 am for the migrants outside the observatory, but were told at the last minute that the buses would unload at Harris’ home instead.
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
Ukrainian refugee family in Georgetown needs help getting back on their feet
GEORGETOWN, Texas - As Ukraine reclaims a city that was taken by Russia, some people who fled the war in the beginning are still struggling to get back on their feet right here in Central Texas. 20-year-old Esmeranda, who didn't want to give her last name for safety reasons, is...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
‘The worst day of my life’: Central Texas mom on a fentanyl mission
TMA said some physicians said tight guidelines are limiting access for many patients who need valid prescription medications to manage pain.
8 indicted in ‘enormous’ human smuggling network that operated in Texas, Southern US, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – Eight people have been indicted in an “enormous” human smuggling network that operated in Texas and other states in the Southern U.S., according to federal authorities. The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that the eight suspects coordinated the transportation of the migrants from the...
Texas GOP responds to harassment allegations against former Mayra Flores staffer
Aron Peña, the district director for Congresswoman Mayra Flores’ congressional office, has been accused of sexual harrassment from multiple women who work in GOP organizations and campaigns. This story was first reported by the alt-right blog Current Revolt, who was told of the allegations by staffers working under...
DPS adds two fugitives to Ten Most Wanted list
Troopers are looking for 33-year-old John Edward Ashley of Fort Worth. He was convicted of sexual assault of a child and has been wanted since December of 2020
Texas Teachers Now Fear Reprisals For Teaching Young Adult Fiction
In Texas, a state with as rich and diverse a culture as any, teachers are now afraid to let their students read some of the greatest works of young adult fiction, literature and history. The latest example is in Katy ISD, which has seen classroom libraries gutted. Young Adult titles were removed from classrooms to the dismay of some parents, per the Houston Chronicle today.
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.
Texas students have defended a teacher fired for a 'concerning' viral video that has her telling students to use the term "minor-attracted persons" instead of paedophiles. A screenshot from the viral video as shared by KVIA ABC-7 during a broadcast.KVIA ABC-7 / YouTube.
Is Marijuana Decriminalization A Campaign Issue?
Marijuana decriminalization could become a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming elections, especially when 55% of Texans strongly support the recreational use of marijuana and 72% strongly support the medical use of that drug to treat or to help to treat illnesses. Like most Texan voters, retired Army...
Knowing your rights: Actions to take when stopped by a police officer
As a Texas resident, it’s important to know your rights and what to do when you feel stressed during a traffic stop.
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
First Maternal Mortality Report Since Abortion Ban Delayed Until After Midterms, Legislative Session
A state report on maternal mortality rates in Texas will be delayed until after both the midterm elections and the upcoming legislative session in 2023. The report was highly expected in the wake of a near-total abortion ban pushed through by the Republican-controlled legislature last year and furthered tightened by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Texas Woman Charged With Threatening Judge In Trump Mar-A-Lago Case
A Texas woman is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening Judge Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who approved the appointment of a special master to review classified documents recovered by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, according to CBS News. Tiffani Shea Gish, who lives in the...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
“Pro-Life” Reality Hitting Some Conservatives Hard
You know the old joke about dogs who chase cars and what happens when they catch them? Many conservatives are learning that lesson when it comes to the realities of living by their “pro-life” ideals in a post-Roe world. CNN shared the grim story of Marble Falls couple...
Republicans are lining up to endorse a Democrat in the race for Lt. Gov. Is this a canary in the coal mine for the Texas GOP?
DALLAS — The landscape continues to shift in the race for Texas Lieutenant Governor. State Sen. Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) is now the latest elected Texas official to add his name to the list of prominent Republicans supporting Democrat Mike Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick in the upcoming Nov. 8 general elections.
