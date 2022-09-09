ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Veterans organizations present Fort Senior Center with new flag, flagpole

The Fort Atkinson Senior Center has a new flagpole, lights and American flag, courtesy of two local veterans organizations. The Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion presented a new flag during a dedication of the flagpole and lighting along the senior center’s Robert Street frontage.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to offer job services help desk

The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library has announced it will be hosting a job services help desk. The desk will be open Thursday, Sept. 22, and Monday, Oct. 10, between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. The desk will be located in the library’s Community Room. The library is located at...
WHITEWATER, WI
‘Recovery by the River’ planned in Jefferson

A new event, called “Recovery by the River” is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17, at Riverfront Park, Jefferson. The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition (JCDFC) in partnership with Safe Communities MDC and the Jefferson County Human Services Department and will offer Jefferson County’s recovery community more opportunities to engage in substance-free festivities, according to a news release.
Papa Brunk’s Bakery opening soon in Fort

There’s a new doughboy in town. Tim Brunk, head baker at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Johnson Creek for the past 25 years, and his wife, Jill, plan to open Papa Brunk’s Bakery on Fort Atkinson’s south side in mid-October. The city of Fort Atkinson has awarded...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Library director announces creation of 733 cards

The Dwight Foster Public Library director has announced the created 733 new library cards for children in the School District of Fort Atkinson. Library Director Eric Robinson said nearly 1,100 families in the district indicated during school year enrollment they were interested in getting a library card. Some families had an existing card, which was renewed for them, according to information released by the library.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wtmj.com

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth being investigated for fund misappropriation

KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating funds. “The investigation centers on whether Sheriff Beth paid some Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees by claiming overtime when it wasn’t overtime,” an anonymous Kenosha County leader tells TMJ4 News. Milwaukee County...

