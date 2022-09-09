Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Anne makes history by standing guard over the Queen’s coffin for Vigil of the Princes
Princess Anne has made history by becoming the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes, which has until now been carried out by male members of the royal family.On Monday (12 September), all four of Queen Elizabeth II’s children gathered around her coffin for a vigil inside the St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Princess Anne wore her navy ceremonial uniform for the event.During the ceremony, King Charles III and his siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – took their places at the four sides of the oak...
BBC suspends live footage of Westminster Hall after royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin
The BBC suspended live streaming of the Queen’s lying in state after one of the royal guards watching over her coffin at Westminster Hall fainted.Footage from the live broadcast shows that the incident took place around 1am on Thursday morning.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor with a clattering sound. The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff as he collapsed.With the former monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects, soldiers in ceremonial uniform are maintaining a constant, 24-hour vigil.The...
U.K.・
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.5 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
U.K.・
Comments / 0