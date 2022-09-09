Read full article on original website
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
New York Retail Workers Share What They Wish Customers Knew
In the state of New York, there are 945,000 people who get up every day and head to one of more than 78,000 establishments where they work as retail workers. That's nearly a million people in the state of New York who are working retail jobs. The retail industry in...
Step Inside Upstate New York’s Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]
Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
Two Binghamton, New York Buildings Nominated For Historic Places Register
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced 27 nominations for State and National Registers of Historic Places. It included a sheltered workshop in Binghamton that promotes the general welfare of people with different abilities. By adding these sites, their heritage would be preserved and would better help the...
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store
Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Huge Changes Announced for Greater Binghamton Airport
On Wednesday morning, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to announce major changes for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Governor Hochul announced that as part of a $230 million investment into upstate New York airports, the Greater Binghamton Airport would receive $32 million for renovations to the site.
Have Fun With These Five Amazing Southern Tier, New York Corn Mazes
Welcome to the fall season. Sure it's still summer until September 22, but unofficially, the fall season has begun. School is back in session, vacations are mostly over for the summer, and signs of fall are everywhere, including everything to do with pumpkins, pumpkin flavors (which I am not a fan of) and Halloween items are on sale everywhere you look. I've even seen Christmas trees and decorations on sale in stores already.
Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes
Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Being Turned Into Electric Energy
According to a report from The Daily Star, the massive 800-pound butter sculpture featured at this year's New York State Fair will be recycled and converted into electric energy. According to the report, Noblehurst Farms in western New York will combine the broken down butter sculpture with other food waste...
WATCH: See How New York Forest Rangers Fought The Napanoch Point Fire From The Skies
We see it on TV all the time in California, the wild fires that are completely out of control. Helicopters would fly over head and drop water onto the trees and the ground. I've always wondered how they did it. Then it happened closer to home and it really got...
GALLERY: When Southern Tier Trees Will See Peak Colors This Fall
We got a lot of rain on Sunday and Labor Day Monday and it has made a difference in a lot of yards throughout the Southern Tier. With all the rain, it's easy to notice the difference with the leaves on the trees. Fall isn't officially here until September 22 but the leaves are starting to change now. One thing that I love about Autumn is the changing colors.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month
A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more. If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.
Pa. Turnpike Reports Millions in Unpaid/Collected Tolls
According to a report in the Associated Press, the amount of yearly uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50 percent last year. A new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. According to the AP report,...
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Tax Relief Checks Headed to Low-Income New Yorkers
Additional tax relief is being made available for low-income New Yorkers and families. The State Department of Taxation and Finance will soon be sending out direct financial assistance to 1.75 million residents who receive the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The checks should be received by the end of October.
New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation
After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
See Which Southern Tier Towns Got The Most Labor Day Weekend Rain
How many years have we complained that summers were ruined because of all the rainy days we experienced? Seems a lot. But not this year. Sure, in the beginning, I was having a tough time keeping up mowing the grass which seemed to be sprouting up faster than I had time to mow, both at home and at my campsite. But then we got hit with a drought. If I recall correctly, after the 4th of July, I didn't mow any grass for well over a month.
