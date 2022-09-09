Read full article on original website
Carol J Cromer-Bors
5d ago
Absolutely it. Everything they did was planned and calculated and so heinous. Neither one of them deserves to live.
Reply
10
local fan
5d ago
That was likely his plan when he took a swipe at his neck in court like a clown. Taxpayers should NOT have to pay for an entirely new trial. Just send him down the river and let him rot away in prison, like the loser he is.
Reply(1)
5
Vickie Roland-Troxel
5d ago
no. Sydney didn't get a "do-over". neither should he.
Reply
29
Related
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh.Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died.Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative.After Berry's death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry's death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.Berry, 22, of Scottsbluff, was nearing parole after being convicted of forgery.As is the case whenever an inmate dies in state custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation of the death. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Iowa man accused of murdering woman he just met, putting her head on a stick
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested on murder charges more than one year after investigators said he killed a woman and left her decapitated head on a stick in a park. Officials said in a news release that Nathan James Gilmore was arrested and charged with...
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- );</script><div data-id="669dbfab-24db-4cb6-bdcc-f2e121a8d870" data-show-share="false" data-show-info="false"></div>https://experience.ex.co/sdk.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','exco-sdk')<script>(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src='A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting
Marc Wilson's legal team slammed the Black man's conviction for involuntary manslaughter as a "legal lynching" in a Georgia murder trial centered on race. The post ‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Video Shows Judge Pulled a Gun in Court and Lied About It
A West Virginia prosecutor is going to bat for a local judge who whipped out his gun during a trial, dismissing the incident because the gun was only displayed “for a few seconds,” according to documents obtained by The Daily Beast.Last month, The Daily Beast exposed how Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr. scared some of the attorneys in the courtroom, sparking a state ethics investigation. Hummel told this reporter it never happened, but The Daily Beast has since exclusively acquired a courtroom tape that shows him pulling out a pistol and briefly waving it around.But while the West Virginia...
Comments / 8