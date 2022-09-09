Tyler Hubbard Turns His Garage Into A Makeshift Bar
Tyler Hubbard will make you count down the minutes to 5:01 p.m. on a Friday with his latest music video. Hubbard repurposes a detached garage into a makeshift bar — with strung-up lights, a dartboard, barstools and more — called “Everybody’s Bar” as neighbors from all walks of life make their way there for a drink.
“Everybody Needs A Bar” is one of six tracks included on Hubbard’s latest collection, Dancin’ In The Country , which released last month. Hubbard shared the new songs just in time to join Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on tour. His full-length album is set to drop on January 27, 2023. See the full Dancin’ In The Country track list here:
- Dancin’ In The Country (Written by Hubbard, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Keith Urban)
- Baby Gets Her Lovin’ (Written by Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Canaan Smith) *
- Everybody Needs A Bar (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Zachary Kale)
- Inside And Out (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)
- I’m The Only One (Written by Hubbard, Chris Loocke, Rhett Akins)
- 5 Foot 9 (Written by Hubbard, Jaren Johnston, Chase McGill)
“Everybody should have a place - their own version of a bar - to go where they feel a sense of welcoming and belonging,” Hubbard shared on his social media channels on Friday (September 9) . “I think we were able to create that vibe in this video. It’s Friday at 5:01 somewhere, so cheers to y’all and I hope you enjoy the video.”
“Yeah, everybody needs a bar/ A spot that they can go/ A band they wanna hear/ And a beer they wanna hold/ A dart that they can throw/ Some sh*t that they can shoot/ Everybody's got a friend when you sittin' on a stool.”
Watch it here (warning: explicit language):
