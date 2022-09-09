ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Hubbard Turns His Garage Into A Makeshift Bar

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Hubbard will make you count down the minutes to 5:01 p.m. on a Friday with his latest music video. Hubbard repurposes a detached garage into a makeshift bar — with strung-up lights, a dartboard, barstools and more — called “Everybody’s Bar” as neighbors from all walks of life make their way there for a drink.

“Everybody Needs A Bar” is one of six tracks included on Hubbard’s latest collection, Dancin’ In The Country , which released last month. Hubbard shared the new songs just in time to join Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on tour. His full-length album is set to drop on January 27, 2023. See the full Dancin’ In The Country track list here:

  1. Dancin’ In The Country (Written by Hubbard, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Keith Urban)
  2. Baby Gets Her Lovin’ (Written by Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Canaan Smith) *
  3. Everybody Needs A Bar (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Zachary Kale)
  4. Inside And Out (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)
  5. I’m The Only One (Written by Hubbard, Chris Loocke, Rhett Akins)
  6. 5 Foot 9 (Written by Hubbard, Jaren Johnston, Chase McGill)

“Everybody should have a place - their own version of a bar - to go where they feel a sense of welcoming and belonging,” Hubbard shared on his social media channels on Friday (September 9) . “I think we were able to create that vibe in this video. It’s Friday at 5:01 somewhere, so cheers to y’all and I hope you enjoy the video.”

“Yeah, everybody needs a bar/ A spot that they can go/ A band they wanna hear/ And a beer they wanna hold/ A dart that they can throw/ Some sh*t that they can shoot/ Everybody's got a friend when you sittin' on a stool.”

Watch it here (warning: explicit language):

